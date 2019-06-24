Out of all the Foundables Families in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, Oddities are the toughest to find and some of the toughest to defeat! These creatures don't act like all the other Foundables in the game, instead they function much like Wizarding Challenges you find at Fortresses. Here's everything you need to know about how to track down and defeat Oddities.
How to find Oddities in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite
Oddities only come out at night, so if you want to go hunting for the dastardly creatures, you're going to need to play Harry Potter: Wizards Unite in the evening. Nighttime in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite is typical 8PM - 8AM your local time, and that's when you're going to find Oddities popping up. Some Oddities will only come out in certain weather conditions or phases of the moon. For example, Werewolves are more likely to be spotted during a full moon as well as the days leading up to and after full moon.
Traces for Oddities will appear on the map (like any other Trace in the game) and the discs are a purple-ish color with a picture of a wand casting a spell on it (see the left photo above). Although Oddities will come out to play at night, they don't appear in abundance in my personal experience, so when you see them, jump on them quick!
How to defeat Oddities in Harry Potter Wizards Unite
Oddities are a little trickier than other Foundables in the game, because they will actually attack you, meaning you have to defend yourself and fight back! These battles work exactly like Wizarding Challenges, but here's a quick rundown of how to defeat them.
- Line your wand up with your foe by moving your finger across the screen until your Spell Ring lines up with the Attack Ring.
- Keep your wand's Spell Ring over the Attack Ring until the circle completely lights up.
- Follow the on-screen gestures for the spell you are performing.
- When it is the enemy's turn, swipe in the direction required to defend against the attacking spell.
Complete these steps until you win. As long as its health decreases faster than yours, you'll win.
In the middle of a battle you can take a Health Potion to recover some stamina without losing your turn to cast a spell, which is important because your health does not recover on its own during a Oddities battle. You can also use Exstimulo potions to make your spells stronger for a couple turns (depending on the strength of the potion), which can be very useful as some Oddities can be quite tough!
have you found any cool Oddities?
Let us know in the comments below what Oddities you've found so far!
Harry Potter accessories we love
Hogwarts phone case ($10 at Amazon)
Show your love of the Potterverse, and protect your phone with this beautiful faux-leather case. The Hogwarts crest burns bright on the front with plenty of room inside for some cash and cards too.
Harry Potter themed power bank ($15 at Amazon)
This may not be the most powerful power bank ever but it should give your iPhone enough extra juice to get you through a Fortress or two. And it has the Hogwarts symbol on! That's worth the price right there.
Hogwarts House PopSocket ($15 at Amazon)
Represent your house with a secure way to grip your phone while walking on your magical adventure casting spells and securing Foundables.
Harry Potter Over The Ear Headphones ($25 at Amazon)
Show your love of Harry Potter to the whole world, while shutting that same world out with these funky headphones from ihome.
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.