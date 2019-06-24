Out of all the Foundables Families in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, Oddities are the toughest to find and some of the toughest to defeat! These creatures don't act like all the other Foundables in the game, instead they function much like Wizarding Challenges you find at Fortresses. Here's everything you need to know about how to track down and defeat Oddities. How to find Oddities in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite

Oddities only come out at night, so if you want to go hunting for the dastardly creatures, you're going to need to play Harry Potter: Wizards Unite in the evening. Nighttime in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite is typical 8PM - 8AM your local time, and that's when you're going to find Oddities popping up. Some Oddities will only come out in certain weather conditions or phases of the moon. For example, Werewolves are more likely to be spotted during a full moon as well as the days leading up to and after full moon. Traces for Oddities will appear on the map (like any other Trace in the game) and the discs are a purple-ish color with a picture of a wand casting a spell on it (see the left photo above). Although Oddities will come out to play at night, they don't appear in abundance in my personal experience, so when you see them, jump on them quick! How to defeat Oddities in Harry Potter Wizards Unite