Al technology can act a little weird or glitchy sometimes and your iPhone is no different. If you're having issues with your networks not working properly or your keyboard keeps suggesting odd words, you can reset a lot of settings in just a few simple steps. You can reset the phone's settings, remove network connections, erase content, zap the keyboard dictionary, rearrange the Home screen, or dump Location and Privacy data — here's how.

How to reset all of your iPhone's settings

If you've mucked with the Settings app too much or you just want your preferences to go back to factory defaults, resetting all of them is easy.

Launch the Settings app from your Home screen. Tap General. Tap Reset. It's all the way at the bottom. Tap Reset All Settings. You may have to reenter your passcode to do so.

How to reset your iPhone's network settings

Something wonky with your Wi-Fi? LTE towers not connecting? If you can't get online or you're having sluggish service, your network preferences may be to blame. Wiping them will get rid of all your saved Wi-Fi access points and their passwords, VPN and APN connections, as well as reset your cellular connection with the towers, allowing you to enjoy a fresh start on your network.

Launch the Settings app. Tap General. Tap Reset. Tap Reset Network Settings. You may have to reenter your passcode to do so.

How to reset your Keyboard Dictionary

If autocorrect is suggesting some truly strange language, it might be time to dump your keyboard dictionary cache.

Launch the Settings app. Tap General. Tap Reset. It's all the way to the bottom. Tap Reset Keyboard Dictionary. You may have to reenter your passcode to do so.

How to reset your Home Screen layout

Want to go back to Apple's default app layout? Resetting your Home screen will move all default apps to the foremost Home screen and dump all third-party apps on subsequent screens. It won't reset your wallpaper, however, or delete any of your apps.

Launch the Settings app. Tap General. Tap Reset. It's all the way at the bottom. Tap Reset Home Screen Layout. You may have to reenter your passcode to do so.

How to reset Location and Privacy

If you want to restore your location and privacy settings to their system defaults, removing all access from third-party apps and requiring them to re-prompt you, this is the way to do it.

Launch the Settings app. Tap General. Tap Reset. It's all the way at the bottom. Tap Reset Location & Privacy. You may have to reenter your passcode to do so.

How to erase and restore your iPhone

If your iPhone is FUBAR or you simply want to restore an already-activated phone from a backup, here's how to wipe it and bring it back to Apple's initial setup screen. Note: You'll lose all data on the iPhone that hasn't been transferred to iCloud Drive or another cloud-based service.

Launch the Settings app. Tap General. Tap Reset. It's all the way at the bottom. Tap Erase All Content and Settings. You may have to reenter your passcode to do so. Once you do this, the phone will erase itself, restart, and return to the setup screen.

