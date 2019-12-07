Buying something in-store with Apple Pay is as easy as getting into NFC range and using Touch ID or typing your passcode for verification. If you want to return your purchase — if you got the wrong size, the wrong brand, or simply changed your mind — all you need is your iPhone.

How to get refunded for an in-store Apple Pay purchase

Give the merchant your receipt and tell them what items you'd like to return. They can start processing it just like any other return. When asked, go ahead and tap your iPhone just as you did to pay and verify the return with Touch ID or Face ID, depending on your iPhone model.

Alternately you can also give the cashier your Device Account Number so they can look up the transaction that way if they need to.

Launch the Wallet app on from your Home screen. Choose the card you originally paid with. Tap on the info button in the top right-hand corner. Give the cashier the last four digits of the Device Account Number — it's towards the bottom of the menu.

Keep in mind that some merchants may require an ID in order to process a return, especially if it's a bigger transaction. So bring that with you, too, just as you would with any regular credit card purchase.

That's it! In most instances, a return should work with Apple Pay the same as it would if you had swiped a regular card. The only difference is that instead of the merchant having to swipe your card again in order to put money back on (some merchants don't even have to do this anymore), you'll just have to tap your iPhone on the payment terminal again and verify the return. Just be sure to check with your merchant on how long it'll take in order for the refund to actually show up on your credit card.