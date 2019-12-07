Buying something in-store with Apple Pay is as easy as getting into NFC range and using Touch ID or typing your passcode for verification. If you want to return your purchase — if you got the wrong size, the wrong brand, or simply changed your mind — all you need is your iPhone.
How to get refunded for an in-store Apple Pay purchase
- Give the merchant your receipt and tell them what items you'd like to return. They can start processing it just like any other return.
When asked, go ahead and tap your iPhone just as you did to pay and verify the return with Touch ID or Face ID, depending on your iPhone model.
Alternately you can also give the cashier your Device Account Number so they can look up the transaction that way if they need to.
- Launch the Wallet app on from your Home screen.
- Choose the card you originally paid with.
- Tap on the info button in the top right-hand corner.
Give the cashier the last four digits of the Device Account Number — it's towards the bottom of the menu.
Keep in mind that some merchants may require an ID in order to process a return, especially if it's a bigger transaction. So bring that with you, too, just as you would with any regular credit card purchase.
That's it! In most instances, a return should work with Apple Pay the same as it would if you had swiped a regular card. The only difference is that instead of the merchant having to swipe your card again in order to put money back on (some merchants don't even have to do this anymore), you'll just have to tap your iPhone on the payment terminal again and verify the return. Just be sure to check with your merchant on how long it'll take in order for the refund to actually show up on your credit card.
Updated December 2019 : Reflects iOS 13.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Fix on the way for speaker popping in the 16-inch MacBook Pro
Apple has confirmed previous reports that many Macbook Pro 16-inch users are experiencing popping coming from the laptop's speakers.
This stylish leather iPhone case from Native Union is as unique as you are
It's not enough just to protect your iPhone from life's little bumps, you want to give it some panache as well. The Native Union Clic Marquetry iPhone Case will be right up your alley.
Never take an out of focus photo on iPhone again with these tips and tricks
Tired of taking photos that appear out of focus? Here are some tips on getting the sharpest and clearest photos possible on your iPhone.
Keep your iPhone in top form with one of these repair kits
Perform both large and small repair jobs on your iPhone with these great repair kits.