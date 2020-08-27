More often than not, the Apple Pencil just works. But if you're having an issue with Apple's stylus not responding in apps, disappearing from Notification Center's battery menu, or refusing to turn on, we've got some simple tips to help you troubleshoot it back to health.
Tighten the nib
The Apple Pencil's nib comes off. That's because it can wear down over time, and you'll need to swap in the replacement that comes in the box. It also means it can come loose and you'll need to tighten it to get it working again. It doesn't take much effort, and you should never apply too much pressure. Just make sure it's on and tightened properly.
If that worked, you're back to work. If not, keep on reading on!
Recharge
Next, we need to make sure your Apple Pencil's battery is charged. It's the silliest thing, but it happens. Pull down Notification Center and look for your Apple Pencil under Batteries.
If you've entirely run out of battery or haven't used your Pencil recently, it may take up to ten minutes for your stylus to properly charge and appear in Notification Center. Don't panic if you don't see it immediately; just let it charge.
How to charge your Apple Pencil
If you've charged your Apple Pencil for more than 20 minutes and still don't see it appear in Notification Center, keep reading.
Reboot
Sometimes, it's not the Apple Pencil's fault at all, but the iPad Pro's, and a good old-fashioned reboot can help get both up and running again. You can either turn your iPad Pro on and off as normal, or perform a hard reset if you think you need it. Either way, it should get things working again if the problem is relatively minor.
How to restart and reset your iPad Pro
If not, let's keep going...
Re-pair
If you find your Apple Pencil not working, it could be time to check your Bluetooth settings to make sure the Pencil's connected — and if not, to reconnect it.
How to re-pair your Apple Pencil
If you've re-paired your Pencil and it still doesn't work, it may be time to contact the pros.
Contact Apple
If you think you got a defective Pencil or something's happened to make it defective, you can take it to an Apple Retail Store for further troubleshooting or an outright exchange. If you don't live near an Apple Retail Store, you can also call AppleCare at 1-800-MY-APPLE for a mail-in repair or replacement, or visit Apple's website.
How to get help for your Apple Pencil
Your fixes?
Was your Apple Pencil not working, only for one of these tips to help you get it up and running again? Let us know! And if you have a different tip or trick that's helped you get your Pencil back online, we'd love to hear about that, too, in the comments.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Apple releases the third public beta of watchOS 7
Apple has released beta 3 of watchOS 7 for its public beta tester. Here's how to download it.
PiSight is a Raspberry Pi inside an Apple iSight camera and it's magical
The Apple iSight camera was great back in 2003. But nowadays it just looks good. But sometimes, that's all you need for a project like this.
Tick tock, tick tock — clock is ticking on Microsoft's TikTok buy
Just hours after Kevin Mayer quit his role as CEO of TikTok, a report emerged that his departure indicates that TikTok could be sold within the next 48 hours.
Get the most out of your Apple Pencil with these cases, grips, and more
The Apple Pencil (1st Gen) is a fabulous drawing tool for iPad users, but it gets lost very easily. Here are some accessories that'll keep your Pencil safe and secure.