If you're picking up a new Cellular iPad to replace a current one, you have some options for transferring over your plan, depending on what kind of SIM card your iPad uses. But whether it's an embedded SIM or nano-SIM, Apple tries to make the process as painless as possible.

Here's how you can go about moving your iPad cellular data plan over to your new cellular iPad.

How to transfer a data plan between iPads with embedded SIMs and Apple SIMs

These instructions apply to the 9.7-inch, 10.2-inch, 10.5-inch, and second-generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro, as well as the 11-inch and third-generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro with eSIM.

Open Settings on your new iPad Pro. Tap Cellular Data. Tap Set up Cellular Data. Tap the Transfer button if it is available. Follow the steps to transfer your cellular service to your new iPad.

If the transfer button doesn't appear in the Set up Cellular Data page, you might need to contact your carrier.

How to transfer a data plan from one iPad with a SIM card to another

If you're transferring a physical SIM or nano-SIM card from your old iPad to another, here's how.

Turn off both your old iPad and you new iPad. Open the SIM tray on your old iPad by using the SIM removal tool that came with your iPad. Remove the SIM tray from your iPad. Remove the SIM card from the SIM tray. Repeat steps 2-4 for your new iPad, though, depending on the model, it might not come with a new SIM card of its own. Discard the SIM card that may have come with your new iPad. Place the SIM card from your previous iPad into the SIM tray of your new iPad. Insert the SIM tray back into your new iPad, taking care to completely close the tray. Turn on both iPads. Activation may take a few minutes.

If the SIM cards of the two iPads are of different sizes, you'll need to contact your carrier to get a new nano-SIM to put into your new iPad. Once you get it, you'll follow the steps above, including removing the SIM from your old iPad. You just won't be moving that old SIM into your new iPad.

