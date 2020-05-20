With the arrival of iOS 13.5, Apple is addressing some concerns that customers have recently had about using Face ID while wearing a face mask. The tweaks that the company has made make bypassing Face ID to get to the passcode entry screen a lot faster.

But there are other things you can do to make using your Face ID iPhone with a mask easier, including setting an easier-to-enter passcode. Here's what you need to know.

How to quickly unlock your iPhone while wearing a mask

With iOS 13.5, Apple has tweaked Face ID to better recognize when your face is obstructed by an object like a mask. With these tweaks, your iPhone will now jump immediately to the passcode screen when you swipe up instead of waiting several seconds for Face ID to try and work again.

When you're wearing a mask, swipe up from the bottom of your iPhone while holding it as you would to unlock it with Face ID. Your iPhone should jump immediately to the passcode screen. Enter your passcode.

How to use your passcode instead of Face ID to unlock your iPhone

If you want to open the passcode screen without looking at your iPhone (for instance, when you're bringing it out of your pocket, or when it's sitting on a table), that's also an option.

Swipe up from the bottom of your iPhone's screen while you're not looking at it (otherwise it'll jump right to the passcode screen). Tap Face ID in the middle of the screen. Enter your passcode.

How to set a four-character passcode on your iOS device

If you generally run with an alphanumeric passcode on your iPhone, but are looking to something shorter and easier to enter for when you're out and about while wearing a mask, you can do that if you so choose.

While I would choose the six-digit option instead, you can create a four-digit passcode if you want. It's much less secure, but it's going to be faster to open than an alphanumeric phrase.

Open Settings on your iPhone. Tap Face ID & Passcode. Enter your passcode. Tap Change Passcode. Enter your old passcode. Tap Passcode Options. Tap 4-Digit Numeric Code to create a four-digit code or Custom Numeric Code for a six-digit code. Enter your new passcode. Enter your new passcode again to verify it.

