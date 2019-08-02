Apple offers the functionality of iTunes Match as part of its Apple Music streaming service, so if you are subscribed to both, you can save $25/year by turning off automatic renewal.
Here's how you go about doing so on an iPhone, iPad, or Mac.
- How to unsubscribe from iTunes Match on your iPhone or iPad
- How to unsubscribe from iTunes Match on a Mac
How to unsubscribe from iTunes Match on your iPhone or iPad
- Open the App Store app.
- Tap your avatar in the top-right corner.
-
Tap Manage Subscriptions.
- Tap iTunes Match.
- Tap Cancel Subscription.
-
Tap Confirm.
How to unsubscribe from iTunes Match on a Mac
- Open iTunes on your Mac.
-
Click Account in the Menu bar.
- Click View My Account…
-
Enter your password if asked.
- Scroll down and click Manage next to Subscriptions.
-
Click Edit next to iTunes Match.
- Click Cancel Subscription.
-
Click Confirm.
If you're using macOS Catalina, this process is the same, it just takes place in the Music app, which supplants iTunes.
Great iPhone accessories
RAVPower Ace ($42 at Amazon)
Charge your iPhone or iPad on the go while it's gobbling up your juice to install the software beta. Don't leave home without it!
SanDisk Dual Drive (From $25 at Apple)
In iOS 13, you'll be able to access jump drives right on your iPhone or iPad. This dual drive has a reversible USB-C and USB-A connector.
Apple USB-C-to-Lightning Cable (From $19 at Apple)
Excited about SideCar in macOS Catalina and iOS 13? Get this adapter cable so you don't have to worry about running out of power while using your iPhone as a second screen.
Questions?
Let us know in the comments.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.