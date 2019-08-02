Apple offers the functionality of iTunes Match as part of its Apple Music streaming service, so if you are subscribed to both, you can save $25/year by turning off automatic renewal.

Here's how you go about doing so on an iPhone, iPad, or Mac.

How to unsubscribe from iTunes Match on your iPhone or iPad

Open the App Store app. Tap your avatar in the top-right corner. Tap Manage Subscriptions. Tap iTunes Match. Tap Cancel Subscription. Tap Confirm.

How to unsubscribe from iTunes Match on a Mac

Open iTunes on your Mac. Click Account in the Menu bar. Click View My Account… Enter your password if asked. Scroll down and click Manage next to Subscriptions. Click Edit next to iTunes Match. Click Cancel Subscription. Click Confirm.

If you're using macOS Catalina, this process is the same, it just takes place in the Music app, which supplants iTunes.

