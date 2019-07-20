watchOS 6 will soon be available to the public. When that happens, you'll no longer need to have the beta software on your device to take advantage of the great new features. If you want to ditch the beta and switch to the first public version, there's a couple of extra steps you'll need to complete before being able to download the official release.

How to remove the beta profile from your Apple Watch

Before you can download the official release of watchOS 6, you'll need to get rid of the beta software profile on your Apple Watch.

Launch the Watch app on your iPhone. Tap on the My Watch tab. Tap General. Tap Profiles. Tap the watchOS Beta Software Profile. Tap Delete.

How to download and install watchOS 6

Once you've deleted the beta profile you can then update to watchOS 6 like a normal update.

Update your iPhone to iOS 13 or later. Connect your iPhone to Wi-Fi and launch the iOS 13 Watch app. Make sure your Apple Watch is charged to at least 50% and connect it to the magnetic charger. Tap on the My Watch tab. Tap on General. Tap on Software Update. Tap on Download and Install. Enter your iPhone Passcode when prompted. Tap Agree to the Terms and Conditions Tap Proceed on your Apple Watch to begin the download. Enter your Passcode on Apple Watch.

The watchOS 6 update will download and transfer to your Apple Watch and Apple Watch will reboot to apply the update. You can follow the progress on the Apple Watch screen, and once it's done, you'll be all set.

