HomeKit Secure Routers, which include several eero router models, allow you to take complete control of your HomeKit accessories. By enabling the HomeKit Secure Router feature, your eero router will automatically restrict your accessories to only vendor-approved internet services and devices. You can also lock your accessories down entirely by limiting your devices to your home network, keeping all of your home's activity private. Here's how to upgrade your eero router to a Homekit Secure Router.
How to upgrade your eero router to a HomeKit Secure Router
If you have a compatible eero router (all second-generation eero and eero 6 models) and eero app version 3.1.0 or later, you can upgrade to HomeKit with just a few taps.
- Launch the eero app.
- Tap Discover located on the bottom navigation bar.
Tap Apple HomeKit.
- Tap Set up HomeKit.
- Tap OK to allow eero access to your HomeKit home.
Tap Add to Home.
- Tap Turn on Accessory Security to enable the default (Auto) network restrictions.
- You can fine-tune accessory restriction levels by tapping More Options. More on that below.
- Assign a room by tapping on Default Room for each eero in your home. Then tap next.
Tap Done after you have assigned a room for the last eero in your home.
Once enabled, you will see several options for your HomeKit accessories in the Wi-Fi Network & Routers area in Home Settings over in the Home app. Here's the breakdown of all of the settings and how they work:
- Restrict to Home: Only allow connections to your home hub. This may block firmware updates or other services.
- Automatic: Allow connections with an automatically-updated list of manufacturer-approved internet services and local devices.
- No Restriction: Allow connections with any internet service or local device. This provides the lowest level of security.
How to disable HomeKit on your eero router
You can disable HomeKit on your eero router either through the Home app built into iOS or the eero app. Here's how to disable the HomeKit Secure Router feature with the eero app.
- Launch the eero app.
- Tap Discover located on the bottom navigation bar.
Tap Apple HomeKit.
- Tap Disable HomeKit.
Tap Disable HomeKit again to remove HomeKit Secure Router.
- Depending on your network, you may need to reset and add your HomeKit-enabled accessories again through the Home app to restore functionality.
Upgrade your eero router to a HomeKit Secure Router to keep your accessories safe and secure
Now with one of the best HomeKit routers and the HomeKit Secure Router feature, you can rest comfortably knowing that your accessories are safe and secure. Want to change things up after setting up the HomeKit Secure Router feature? Check out our guide: How to manage HomeKit-enabled routers in the Home app to fine-tune your eero router.
Updated April 2022: Updated for iOS 15 and the latest version of the eero app.
