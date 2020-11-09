Adaptive Lighting for HomeKit is here! First introduced alongside iOS 14, HomeKit's latest feature automatically adjusts the color temperature of compatible HomeKit light bulbs, light strips, light panels, and lamps, in your home throughout the course of the day. With Adaptive Lighting, your lights will display softer, yellowish tones in the morning that ease you into the day. During the afternoon, your lights will switch to cooler temperatures, which help energize and keep you focused. Your lights will return to softer hues to calm the mind down and promote rest in the evening to finish the day. While it sounds complicated, it is easy to set up through the Home app. Here's how to use Adaptive Lighting with your HomeKit-enabled lights.

How to use Adaptive Lighting with your HomeKit-enabled lights

Launch the Home app. Tap on the House icon (on iPad, skip to the next step). Tap the name of the Room that your light is in. Tap and hold on your Light. Tap the Adaptive Lighting icon in the color selection area. This option is only available for HomeKit lighting that has a firmware update to support the feature. If Adaptive Lighting is not available, check the app for your accessory to see if there is an update available. Tap the X to save your selection.

That is all there is to it! With Adaptive Lighting, your HomeKit lights will automatically adjust the color temperature throughout the day without you having to lift a finger or shouting to Siri.

To return to custom colors or temperature, repeat the steps and select another option from the controls screen for your light. You can also create automations to switch between Adaptive Lighting and specific colors if you have a favorite that you use during your daily routine.

