Apple has made it very easy to securely pay for things on the web. Whether you are browsing mobile or sitting at your desk, you can pay with Apple Pay at dozens of participating online retailers with a touch of your finger.

If you do a lot of online shopping on your Mac, Apple Pay lets you authorize payments made on your Mac via the Touch ID (or Face ID) sensor on your MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, iPhone, or via Apple Watch — as such, you can say sayonara to typing your credit card information into every site that needs it.

Note: Apple Pay on the web is only supported in Safari.

How Apple Pay on the Mac works

When you're shopping online on your Mac with Safari, you may be able to use Apple Pay to purchase your items. Participating online stores will offer a Buy with Apple Pay button during checkout; when you click that button, your Mac will request authorization (either via Touch ID sensor on your MacBook Air or MacBook Pro keyboard or via your iPhone or Apple Watch). From there, all you have to do is use your fingerprint (or skin contact, if using Apple Watch) to authorize the sale.

Unfortunately, Apple's Mac App Store doesn't currently take Apple Pay on the Mac, nor does iTunes. If you have a MacBook Air or MacBook Pro with Touch ID, however, you can use it to authorize App Store and iTunes purchases.

How to set up and manage Apple Pay on your Mac

The iPhone, Apple Watch, and Mac support Apple Pay. Whether you have a new MacBook Air or MacBook Pro with Touch ID or are still rocking an older Mac, here's how you can set up Apple Pay and manage your Wallet.

How to use Apple Pay on your MacBook Air or MacBook Pro