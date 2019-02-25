Snap the red Shutter button on the top of the camera to snap your photo.

Snap the red Shutter button on the top of the camera to snap your photo.

The Polaroid Snap is an entry-level instant camera with a few bonus features thrown in to make your photos more unique. These features include the ability to use up to three different filters, including color, black and white, and sepia. You can also decide whether or not to print your pictures with Polaroid's signature white frame. Here's how to use both features.

The Polaroid Snap is a great camera for kids and other new instant camera users. Its one of our favorite instant cameras currently on the market.

This low-cost camera doesn't have a lot of unique features, but it's good at what it does nonetheless. Use the color and border selectors to customize the photos to match your tastes better.

