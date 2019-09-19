Find My is a new app from Apple in iOS 13 and iPadOS 13 that combines the functions of both Find My Friends and Find My iPhone into a single app. Through this app, you can share your location with friends and family, see friend locations that have been shared with you, and track down, remotely lock, and erase lost devices.

If you've ever use Find My Friends, Find My iPhone, or both, Find My will probably feel very familiar to you, though there are new ways of doing some things.

Here's how to use Find My on your iPhone or iPad.

How to find friends in Find My on iPhone and iPad

Open Find My on your iPhone or iPad. Tap the People tab if the app doesn't open to it. Tap the friend who is sharing their location in the list below the map. Swipe up on the card and tap Contact to bring up that friend's contact information. Tap Directions to be given directions to their location in Maps. Tap Add [Friend's name] to Favorites. Tap Edit location name. Tap a label (Home, Work, School, or Gym) to the location. Tap Add Custom Label to create a custom label for their location.

How to add friends in Find My on iPhone and iPad

Open Find My on your iPhone or iPad. Tap the People tab if the app doesn't open to it. Tap Share My Location. Type the name of a contact or tap their name from the list. Tap the + button to add more people. Tap Send. Tap Share for One Hour, tap Share Until End of Day, or Share Indefinitely.

You'll now be sharing your location with your chosen contact for the amount of time you specified.

How to share your location

There's also a global location sharing toggle, with which you can allow sharing at first, or turn it off for everyone.

Open Find My on your iPhone or iPad. Tap the Me tab. Tap the switch next to Share My Location so it's in the green 'on' position.

To stop sharing your location, just repeat these steps, except tap the switch to turn it to the green 'off' position.

How to notify friends of your location

Open Find My on your iPhone or iPad. Tap the People tab if the app doesn't open to it. Tap a friend who is sharing their location in the list below the map. Swipe up and tap Add… under Notifications. Tap Notify [friend's name]. Tap either When I Arrive or When I Leave depending on when you want to notify your friend for a particular location. Tap the location that the notification will be about. Alternatively, tap Add Location… to add a new location other than the one on the list. Tap either Only Once or Every Time depending on when you want your contact notified. Tap Add.

How to stop sharing your location and remove a friend

Open Find My on your iPhone or iPad. Tap the People tab if the app doesn't open to it. Tap a friend who is sharing their location in the list below the map. Swipe up and tap Stop Sharing My Location if you just want to stop sharing your location with a particular friend. Tap Stop Sharing Location. Tap Remove [friend's name] if you want to remove them from your list of friends. Tap Remove.

How to find devices with Find My on your iPhone and iPad

Open Find My on your iPhone or iPad. Tap the Devices tab. Devices near you should appear on the map. Tap the device that you want to find. Swipe up and tap one of the buttons or the switch available to you. Play Sound: Plays a sound from your device to help you better locate it when it's nearby. WARNING: Don't test this with AirPods while wearing them. It will damage your hearing.

Plays a sound from your device to help you better locate it when it's nearby. Don't test this with AirPods while wearing them. It will damage your hearing. Directions: Will jump to Maps in order to present you with directions right to your device's location.

Will jump to Maps in order to present you with directions right to your device's location. Notifications : Tap this switch if you're looking for a device and want to be notified if someone finds it.

: Tap this switch if you're looking for a device and want to be notified if someone finds it. Mark As Lost: Tapping Activate will mark your particular device as 'lost'. More on that later.

How to mark a device as lost

Open Find My on your iPhone or iPad if the app doesn't open to it already. Tap the Devices tab. Devices near you should appear on the map. Tap the device that you want to find. Swipe up and tap Activate under Mark As Lost. Tap Continue. Optionally, enter your phone number. Tap Next. Optionally, enter a message for someone who might find your device. Tap Activate.

When marked as lost, as long as it's still reachable by a wireless signal, your device will be locked behind its passcode. If you directed Find My to do so, your phone number and message will be displayed on the device.

How to remotely erase a device

Open Find My on your iPhone or iPad. Tap the Devices tab. Devices near you should appear on the map. Tap the device that you want to erase. Swipe up and tap Erase This Device. Tap Erase This [Device]. Optionally, enter your phone number. Tap Next. Optionally, enter a message for someone who might find your device. Tap Erase.

Your iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple Watch will be wiped clean.

How to manage your personal settings in Find My

Open Find My on your iPhone or iPad. Tap Me. Swipe up and tap the switch next to Share My Location to start or stop the sharing of your location with your chosen list of friends and family. Tap the switch next to Allow Friend Requests. Tap Receive Location Updates to determine who gets updates on your location. Tap either People You Share With or Everyone. Tap Me. Tap Edit Location Name. Tap a label (Home, Work, School, or Gym) to the location. Tap Add Custom Label to create a custom label for their location.

Questions?

If you have any questions about using the Find My app on your iPhone or iPad, let us know in the comments.