Hide My Email is a new tool in iCloud+ . It makes it possible to use random email addresses that are then forwarded to your personal inbox. In doing so, you can hide your real details when filling out a form on the web or signing up for a newsletter. Hide My Email is available on iPhone, iPad, and Mac. Here's how it works through macOS Monterey and on all of the best Macs .

What is iCloud+

Announced at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June, iCloud+ is a mixture of a rebrand of the existing paid iCloud service plus new features. Like iCloud itself, iCloud+ is available on iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

Besides Hide My Email, iCloud+ brings to the table for the first time iCloud Mail Relay, custom email domains for iCloud Mail. and expanded HomeKit Secure Video support.

Setting up Hide My Email on Mac

To enable Hide My Email on macOS Monterey:

Choose System Preferences from the Mac Dock. Select Apple ID. Click iCloud. Choose the Options... button to the right of Hide My Email. Select the + to create a new random email address. Click Continue. Label the new email address and add a note, if necessary. Both are useful, so you know where you're using the random email. Click Continue. Choose Copy Address so you have it ready to go. Select Done.

That's it! Your new random email address is ready to go.

Using Hide My Email

You can use this email across any Apple device, including iPhone, iPad, and Mac, just like any other email address. If you haven't copied the email address or have forgotten it, you can follow these directions to retrieve it:

Choose System Preferences from the Mac Dock. Select Apple ID. Click iCloud. Choose the Options... button to the right of Hide My Email. Choose the appropriate email under Hide My Email. Click Copy to copy the email for use elsewhere. Select Edit to edit the label you previously created. Choose Options to change the forwarding email, then select Done. You can only use an Apple-generated email.

Questions?

Do you have any questions about Hide My Email or macOS Monterey? Let us know in the comments below, and thanks for reading.