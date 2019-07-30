The Apple Watch is the ultimate remote control for your smart home devices. With just a raise of your wrist and a few taps, you can turn on and off your lights, lock your doors, or set your favorite scene. You can also view a live feed of HomeKit cameras and even communicate with those that are near your camera by speaking through your watch's microphone.
Best of all, the Home app is already on your Apple Watch, with no additional downloads required. However, since the Apple Watch was designed for quick interactions, only the devices and scenes that you have set as favorites in the Home app will be displayed on your wrist. Don't worry, we have got you covered with a guide to setting favorites which you can find below.
How to set your favorite scenes and accessories in Home app
- How to control HomeKit smart plugs, lighting, locks, and fans on Apple Watch
- How to control HomeKit thermostats on Apple Watch
- How to view and control your HomeKit cameras on Apple Watch
- How to activate your favorite HomeKit scenes on your Apple Watch
- How to change your HomeKit home on Apple Watch
How to control HomeKit smart plugs, lighting, locks, and fans on Apple Watch
- Launch the Home app on your Apple Watch.
- Scroll through your accessories by turning the digital crown or by swiping up and down.
-
Tap the Accessory or the Ellipsis Icon (looks like 3 dots) for the Accessory that you wish to control.
- Tapping on an Accessory will toggle it off or on.
- Tapping the Ellipsis Icon will display a slider icon that can be used to toggle it on or off by swiping.
How to control HomeKit thermostats on Apple Watch
- Launch the Home app on your Apple Watch.
- Scroll through your accessories by turning the Digital Crown or by swiping up or down.
-
Tap the Ellipsis Icon (looks like 3 dots) for the thermostat that you wish to control.
- Turn the digital crown or swipe up or down to adjust the temperature set point.
- Swipe left or right to display the thermostat modes.
-
Tap on Cool/Heat/Auto to change the current thermostat mode.
How to view and control your HomeKit cameras on Apple Watch
- Launch the Home app on your Apple Watch.
- Scroll through your accessories by turning the digital crown or by swiping up or down.
-
Tap the Camera thumbnail for the camera that you wish to view or control.
-
Turn the digital crown to adjust the volume for your camera's live view.
- Volume of the live view can also be adjusted by tapping on the Speaker Icon and then by tapping on the +/- Icons.
- Tap on the Microphone Icon to communicate through your camera's speaker.
- You can mute your microphone by tapping on the Microphone Icon after toggling it on.
How to activate your favorite HomeKit scenes on your Apple Watch
- Launch the Home app on your Apple Watch.
- Scroll through your scenes by turning the digital crown or by swiping up and down.
-
Tap the Scene Name that you wish to activate.
How to change your HomeKit home on Apple Watch
- Launch the Home app on your Apple Watch.
- 3D Touch (press firmly on your screen) on your accessory list.
- Tap on Change Home.
-
Tap on the Name of the home that you wish to change to.
Questions and thoughts?
Do you use the Apple Watch to control your HomeKit accessories and scenes? What's your favorite scene to activate from your wrist? Share your thoughts and troubleshooting questions in the comments below!