The Apple Watch is the ultimate remote control for your smart home devices. With just a raise of your wrist and a few taps, you can turn on and off your lights, lock your doors, or set your favorite scene. You can also view a live feed of HomeKit cameras and even communicate with those that are near your camera by speaking through your watch's microphone.

Best of all, the Home app is already on your Apple Watch, with no additional downloads required. However, since the Apple Watch was designed for quick interactions, only the devices and scenes that you have set as favorites in the Home app will be displayed on your wrist. Don't worry, we have got you covered with a guide to setting favorites which you can find below.

How to set your favorite scenes and accessories in Home app

How to control HomeKit smart plugs, lighting, locks, and fans on Apple Watch

Launch the Home app on your Apple Watch. Scroll through your accessories by turning the digital crown or by swiping up and down. Tap the Accessory or the Ellipsis Icon (looks like 3 dots) for the Accessory that you wish to control. Tapping on an Accessory will toggle it off or on.

will toggle it off or on. Tapping the Ellipsis Icon will display a slider icon that can be used to toggle it on or off by swiping.

How to control HomeKit thermostats on Apple Watch

Launch the Home app on your Apple Watch. Scroll through your accessories by turning the Digital Crown or by swiping up or down. Tap the Ellipsis Icon (looks like 3 dots) for the thermostat that you wish to control. Turn the digital crown or swipe up or down to adjust the temperature set point. Swipe left or right to display the thermostat modes. Tap on Cool/Heat/Auto to change the current thermostat mode.

How to view and control your HomeKit cameras on Apple Watch