Nintendo recently rolled out a new Nintendo Switch Concierge service to help new Switch owners. It's a no-cost pilot program where people can virtually meet one-on-one with a Nintendo representative to "ask questions, get answers, and learn more about everything your Nintendo Switch system has to offer." You can ask serious account questions or even get advice on the best Nintendo Switch games to play next. But how do you use this service? Don't worry. We're here to help.

How to use the Nintendo Switch Concierge service

Go to Nintendo.com/nintendo-switch-concierge. Scroll down until you see the Nintendo Switch Concierge box. Click a topic that you'd like assistance with. Select a date and time to interact with an Nintendo representative. Type in your name and email address. Answer the questions in the following fields. When everything is filled out, select Book. Check your email for a confirmation from NintendoSwitchConcierge@noa.nintendo.com

Figuring out everything you can do on your new console can be pretty tricky. It's nice that Nintendo is offering this service to make things that much easier.

