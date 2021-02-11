Nintendo recently rolled out a new Nintendo Switch Concierge service to help new Switch owners. It's a no-cost pilot program where people can virtually meet one-on-one with a Nintendo representative to "ask questions, get answers, and learn more about everything your Nintendo Switch system has to offer." You can ask serious account questions or even get advice on the best Nintendo Switch games to play next. But how do you use this service? Don't worry. We're here to help.
How to use the Nintendo Switch Concierge service
- Go to Nintendo.com/nintendo-switch-concierge.
Scroll down until you see the Nintendo Switch Concierge box.
- Click a topic that you'd like assistance with.
Select a date and time to interact with an Nintendo representative.
- Type in your name and email address.
Answer the questions in the following fields.
- When everything is filled out, select Book.
Check your email for a confirmation from NintendoSwitchConcierge@noa.nintendo.com
Figuring out everything you can do on your new console can be pretty tricky. It's nice that Nintendo is offering this service to make things that much easier.
Additional Equipment
These are some of the best Switch accessories, and I've found that they greatly improve my Switch gaming sessions. See if anything catches your eye.
Switch Pro Controller ($60 at Best Buy)
Joy-Cons are versatile, but they don't feel great in a lot of adult hands. If you're looking for a more traditional gamepad, you can't go wrong with the Pro Controller. It has an ergonomic design, supports motion controls, allows you to scan amiibo, and offers HD rumble.
Hori Compact Playstand ($13 at Amazon)
If you think you'll be playing your Switch in tabletop mode, you'll definitely want to invest in a playstand. They're sturdier than the kickstand on the back of the Switch and raise the screen a little higher making it easier for multiplayer sessions.
SanDisk 128GB micoSD Card ($32 at Best Buy)
Give your Nintendo Switch more space with a reliable memory card. That way you are less likely to run out of room while playing your favorite games.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Find love with these dating simulators on Nintendo Switch
Love is always in the air when you're playing a dating simulator game. Here are the best ones for Nintendo Switch.
Take aim with these excellent first-person shooters on the Switch
You may not expect it, but the Nintendo Switch has an excellent selection of first-person shooters to choose from. Here are the best!
These Zelda Switch controllers will make you yell, "HYAHH!"
Love Nintendo's Legend of Zelda games? Get the accessories to match with these Nintendo Switch controllers.