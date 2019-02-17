How to use the Podcasts app on Apple Watch

As you would expect from an Apple product, there's no direct setup required to begin experiencing podcasts on Apple Watch. Once the Apple Podcasts app has been installed on both devices, you're good to go. The only requirements are that you have watchOS 5 or later installed on your Apple Watch and you'll need to pair Bluetooth headphones or a speaker to your Apple Watch to listen to the podcasts; you can't listen to them without a connected audio device.

How to install podcast episodes on Apple Watch

Podcasts you've saved in the built-in Podcast app automatically move from your iPhone to your Apple Watch when the latter is charging. Once your iPhone recognizes the Apple Watch is connected to power, it will begin transferring the files.

You can listen to podcasts from your Apple Watch through Wi-Fi and LTE, depending on the model you own (Wi-Fi only or Wi-Fi + LTE). After episodes play, they're removed from the device automatically.

How to customize the podcast experience on Apple Watch

Storage, especially on Apple Watch, is a precious commodity. Therefore, I'd suggest limiting the number of podcasts you store on the device. To do so, you have to make changes in the Apple Watch app for iPhone.