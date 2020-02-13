With Pokémon Sword and Shield, there are now nearly 1000 Pokémon to catch. And if you're trying to catch 'em all, you need a place to store them. Enter Pokémon Home, Nintendo and The Pokémon Company's modern answer to Pokémon Bank. Pokémon Home is a free (well, free with an additional paid subscription on top of it) cloud storage service. It not only gives all your Pokémon a literal "home" outside of their respective games but also lets you transfer Pokémon between games. Including Sword and Shield.

How to use Pokémon Home with Pokémon Sword and Shield

On your Nintendo Switch, go to the eShop. Search for Pokémon Home. Download the free app onto your Nintendo Switch. Once it's done downloading, open the Pokémon Home app. If this is your first time downloading Pokémon Home, complete the set-up to link it to your Nintendo Account. On the Main Menu, select Deposit your Pokémon. Choose the version of Pokémon Sword or Shield you want to connect to. That's all there is to it! You can now move Pokémon back and forth freely between Sword and Shield and Pokémon Bank by simply selecting a Pokémon in either Home or your PC boxes in the game, and moving them from one side to the other.

Keep in mind that if you're trying to transfer Pokémon from outside games like Pokémon Let's Go! or earlier titles via Pokémon Bank, you might not be able to bring every Pokémon into Sword and Shield. Only Pokémon that are already available in the Galar Regional Pokedex, plus a handful of legendaries and other special Pokémon, can be brought forward. However, any Pokémon that is available in Sword and Shield can be stored in Pokémon Home.

Once you've moved your Pokémon to Pokémon Home, you can also access those monsters using Pokémon Home through the free Pokémon Home app for iOS.

