With Pokémon Sword and Shield, there are now nearly 1000 Pokémon to catch. And if you're trying to catch 'em all, you need a place to store them. Enter Pokémon Home, Nintendo and The Pokémon Company's modern answer to Pokémon Bank. Pokémon Home is a free (well, free with an additional paid subscription on top of it) cloud storage service. It not only gives all your Pokémon a literal "home" outside of their respective games but also lets you transfer Pokémon between games. Including Sword and Shield.
Products used in this guide
- Attack with full force!: Pokémon Sword($60 on Amazon)
- Defend with all your might!: Pokémon Shield($60 on Amazon)
- And bring it all home: Pokémon Home(Free on the App Store)
How to use Pokémon Home with Pokémon Sword and Shield
- On your Nintendo Switch, go to the eShop.
- Search for Pokémon Home.
- Download the free app onto your Nintendo Switch.
Once it's done downloading, open the Pokémon Home app. If this is your first time downloading Pokémon Home, complete the set-up to link it to your Nintendo Account.
- On the Main Menu, select Deposit your Pokémon.
- Choose the version of Pokémon Sword or Shield you want to connect to.
- That's all there is to it! You can now move Pokémon back and forth freely between Sword and Shield and Pokémon Bank by simply selecting a Pokémon in either Home or your PC boxes in the game, and moving them from one side to the other.
Keep in mind that if you're trying to transfer Pokémon from outside games like Pokémon Let's Go! or earlier titles via Pokémon Bank, you might not be able to bring every Pokémon into Sword and Shield. Only Pokémon that are already available in the Galar Regional Pokedex, plus a handful of legendaries and other special Pokémon, can be brought forward. However, any Pokémon that is available in Sword and Shield can be stored in Pokémon Home.
Once you've moved your Pokémon to Pokémon Home, you can also access those monsters using Pokémon Home through the free Pokémon Home app for iOS.
Everything you need to catch literally all of them
If you're after every Pokémon that's ever existed, you'll need the games to find them, and the home to store them in:
Slice them down!
Pokémon Sword
Battle your way to the top
Pokémon Sword is one of two versions of the latest generation of Pokémon games. Journey through the UK-based Galar region, collect eight badges, battle rival trainers and the enthusiastic Team Yell, and catch as many Pokémon as you can.
Defend your world!
Pokémon Shield
Defend the Galar region
Pokémon Shield is just like Pokémon Sword in terms of plot, characters, and mechanics, but many Pokémon are exclusive to either version. If you're after monsters like Galarian Ponyta or past favorites like Goomy, this is the version to pick up.
Accessories for hours of Pokemon adventures
It takes time to catch 'em all. If you're going for a full Pokemon Sword and Shield Pokedex, you'll want to be comfortable and ready to travel anywhere.
Nintendo Switch Pro Controller ($70 at Amazon)
Not just for 'pros'
The Nintendo Switch Pro controller is a must-have for anyone who feels even a touch uncomfortable with the Joy-Cons for long gaming sessions. It's the shape of a standard controller and has the same layout and features as two Joy-Cons paired together.
Official Switch Deluxe Travel Case ($20 at Amazon)
Keep it safe
Pokemon Sword and Shield are great games for long trips, but you need to keep your Switch protected and your tiny Switch cartridges from getting lost. The official travel case has space to store the Switch itself, multiple physical games, and a pouch for accessories like extra Joy-Cons or a stylus.
amFilm Tempered Glass Screen Protector ($8 at Amazon)
Playing in handheld mode? Keep the screen on the Nintendo Switch from getting scratched or smudged with screen protectors. This set includes two for a reasonably low cost.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Who needs love when you have these awesome Nintendo Switch games?
If Valentine's Day is your least favorite holiday, here are some games to play to make you forget that it exists.
Find love on Valentines Day with these dating simulators on Nintendo Switch
Love is always in the air when you're playing a dating simulator game. Here are the best ones for Nintendo Switch.
Play your Switch Lite without disturbing others with great headphones
What are the best headphones for the Nintendo Switch Lite? Here are some of the best headphone options out there, no matter your budget or preferred style.