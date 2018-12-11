The LG 27UD88 is a fine 4K monitor with a number of settings that you can adjust to get the exact visual experience that you're looking for. Here is what you need to know about making those adjustments.

How to use enter the menus on the LG 27UD88

Press in the joystick button on the bottom of the monitor to enter the main menu. Click left, right, up, or down: Left to enter Menu, right to manage the Input mode, up to select a Game Mode, and down to turn off the monitor.

How to adjust the settings on the LG 27UD88

Press the joystick button at the bottom of the monitor to enter the main menu. Click the joystick to the left to open the Menu. Click the joystick to the right twice to enter Quick Settings > Brightness. Follow the instructions in the bottom-right corner to make the necessary adjustments. Click the joystick to the left to head back to the upper menu Repeat for making adjustments in the PBP, Picture, and General sections, or for resetting your monitor's settings.

You should now have no trouble adjusting the settings on your LG 27UD88.

