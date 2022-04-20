The feature is available on the best iPhones and best iPads . Here's how the feature works on your mobile devices, including the iPhone 13 .

SharePlay is a unique feature that makes it possible to share video and audio content with those in the same FaceTime chat. Apple calls this "an entirely new way to have experiences with family and friends, no matter the distance."

How to watch together with SharePlay

With SharePlay, FaceTime users can watch their favorite shows and TV shows together through supported apps. To get started, you either have to create a FaceTime session or be invited to one. From there:

Go into the supported video app such as Apple TV. Select SharePlay in the pop-up menu. Begin playing your content. Once you do, FaceTime will become active, and those attendees who also subscribe to the supported video service will have access to the selected content. Tap End to finish playing the video. You have the choice of ending the video for yourself or everyone. If you select the latter, everyone else in the chat will continue to have access to the video.

How to listen together with SharePlay

With music, SharePlay works similarly. Once again, you must have already started a FaceTime session or been invited to one. Next:

Go into the supported app such as Apple Music. Select SharePlay in the pop-up menu. Beginning playing your content. Once you do, FaceTime will become active, and those attendees who are also subscribed to the supported music service will have access to the selected content. Tap End to finish playing the music. You have the choice of ending the video for yourself or everyone. If you select the latter, everyone else in the chat will continue to have access to the music.

How to share your screen with SharePlay

You can also use SharePlay to share your screens in a FaceTime chat session.

Tap the Share button on FaceTime. Move around your device. Those in your FaceTime chat session will see what you're doing. Tap End to finish sharing your screen.

Time to share

FaceTime has always been a helpful app. But, thanks to SharePlay, it's even more unique, allowing us to communicate in fun new ways.