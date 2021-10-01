In iOS 15.1 and iPadOS 15.1, Apple's adding an all-new feature to FaceTime. SharePlay, as its name suggests, lets you share video and audio content with those on the same chat. Apple calls this "an entirely new way to have experiences with family and friends, no matter the distance."

SharePlay, which was supposed to launch with the first version of iOS 15, has been slightly delayed and will arrive with the iOS 15.1 update, now expected before the end of 2021. When it does launch, it will be available on the best iPhones and iPads.

Here's an initial look at the feature and how it will work on your mobile devices.