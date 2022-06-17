Like so many of us, you probably bought your HomePod or HomePod mini to play your favorite Apple Music tracks or control your HomeKit devices. But do you know how to use your HomePod to find your iPhone? Yep, it's a thing, and this magical feature can also help track down your iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, AirTags, or even your AirPods.

All it takes is a shout to Siri, and the virtual assistant will play a chime and send an alert on your devices. Here's how to use your HomePod to find your iPhone!

How to use your HomePod to find your missing devices

Note: We are using iPhone screenshots to illustrate the Siri interactions of the commands, but you can use "Hey, Siri" directly to your HomePod to achieve these results.

Before you can use Siri to locate your devices, you must turn on the Find My feature on your devices. Once you do, you can find those devices using the HomePod or HomePod mini by just using your voice. From there, the missing device will begin to ring and show a notification until you pick it up and stop the chime from playing.