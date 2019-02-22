You probably bought your Apple HomePod to play music and perhaps listen to your favorite podcasts. Did you also know the Siri-based speaker does a great job of helping you to find your iOS devices such as the iPhone and iPad? Here's how to do it.

Note: I'm using iPhone screenshots to illustrate the Siri interactions of the commands, but you can use Hey, Siri, directly to your HomePod to achieve these results.

How to use Apple HomePod to find your missing device

You must first turn on Find My iPhone on your devices, including iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, or Mac. Once you do, you can find those devices using Apple HomePod and Siri by just using your voice. From there, the missing device will begin to ring until you pick it up and stop the chime from playing.