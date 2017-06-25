How to view and share playlists with friends in Apple Music

Here's how you can share your playlists with friends in Apple Music in iOS 11.

Apple occasionally offers updates to iOS, watchOS, tvOS, and macOS as closed developer previews or public betas for iPhone, iPad, Apple TV and Mac (sadly, no public beta for the Apple Watch). While the betas contain new features, they also contain pre-release bugs that can prevent the normal use of your iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, or Mac, and are not intended for everyday use on a primary device. That's why we strongly recommend staying away from developer previews unless you need them for software development, and using the public betas with caution. If you depend on your devices, wait for the final release.





Apple Music is coming out of its shell a bit with iOS 11, becoming a little more social by allowing you to connect to your friends who also subscribe to the service. Part of this is sharing playlists with your friends, letting them see what you've built, and vice versa. You can share any playlist that you've created yourself, or that was created by another Apple Music user and added to your library.

This is how you can share playlists with friends using Apple Music.

How to share a playlist with your friends in Apple Music

Any playlist that you can edit can be shared with your friends using your Apple Music profile.

Open Apple Music on your iPhone or iPad. Tap Library if you're not already on that tab. Tap Playlists. Select a playlist either that you've created, or that another Apple Music subscriber has created and that you've added to your library. Tap Edit in the top-right corner of the playlist. Flip the switch next to Show on My Profile and in Search to the on position. Tap Done.

How to view which playlists you're sharing with your friends in Apple Music

See which of your playlists are easily viewable by your friends.

Open Apple Music. Tap the For You tab. Tap on your avatar in the top-right corner.

Your shared playlists make up the top row of shared items.

How to view your friend's shared playlists in Apple Music

You can also check out the playlists that your friends have selected to share.

Open Apple Music. Tap the For You tab. Tap on your avatar in the top-right corner. Tap one of your friends under Following.

The playlists that they've shared on their profile make up the top row of shared items.

Questions?

If you have any more questions about sharing playlists in Apple Music in iOS 11, be sure to ask in the comments.