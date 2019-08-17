In the Music app for iOS and iPadOS, Apple Music subscribers can add and download songs and videos for offline use. Here's how to download, view, and delete music on your iPhone, iPad, or iPad touch.

Apple Music is Apple's massive music service, comprising a subscription music catalog, iCloud Music Library syncing across your devices, Beats 1 live and algorithmic radio, customized playlists, and more artist exclusives than you can shake a stick at.

How to automatically download content from Apple Music

You can decide whether to have Apple Music content automatically downloaded when it's selected for your library.

Tap on the Settings app on your mobile device. Choose Music. Toggle Automatic Downloads under Downloads.

When this toggle is on, music selected going forwarded is automatically downloaded to that device. This setting has no bearing on your other devices.

Apple makes it easy to optimize music storage on your mobile device. To set up a minimum storage threshold:

Tap on the Settings app on your mobile device. Choose Music. Tap Optimize Storage under Downloads. Set the minimum storage. Available levels are dependent on the amount of storage space on your device.

How to select/download content from Apple Music

The process to download content from Apple Music is slightly different whether downloads are performed automatically.

With automatic downloads:

Open the Music app on your iPhone or iPad. Select the song or album you want to download. Tap the + or +Add button next to the song or album.

The music will automatically download to your device. After it's downloaded, you'll see albums marked as Downloaded.