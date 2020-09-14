It's that time of year: Apple holding an event tomorrow, September 15, and like most such events this year, it'll be online-only. While Apple's events are always available to stream, the difference with the 2020 events is that Apple has likely prepared a pre-recorded presentation of its new products, expected to be new Apple Watches and new iPads, rather than a live show.
But just where can you watch the Apple event? Well, you've got several options in front of you. And while you wait for everything to kick-off, be sure to check out our thoughts on what to expect from Apple's Time Flies event.
Where to watch
First, you can watch the event on the web. Apple will be streaming the event right on its website at 10:00 a.m. PT/1:00 p.m. ET tomorrow. Going to the site now will allow you to add the event to your calendar so you can easily set up an alert right before it starts.
Like its past few events, Apple will also live stream the event on its YouTube channel. The event video page is up now, so you can go there and bookmark it, or set a reminder if you want. Of course, you can watch it on YouTube on the web or in the app on your iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, or smart TV.
Previously, Apple offered the Apple Events app on Apple TV to stream new events on your big screen. With WWDC, Apple moved its Apple event presentations to the Apple TV app. You'll be able to watch the event on any device with a version of the TV, including your iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, and smart TVs from companies like Samsung and Roku. Apple currently has a section for the event in the app ahead of its start time.
Follow along with iMore!
Of course, nobody will be live at the event, but iMore will still be reporting on the event and all of Apple's latest products as they are announced. Make sure to keep a browser tab open and refreshing iMore.com to read our latest stories, and follow us on Twitter for live social coverage of the Time Flies event.
Questions?
If you have any questions about how to watch Apple's Time Flies event, let us know in the comments.
