Apple's 'California Streaming' event is set to kick off on Tuesday, September 14 at 10:00 AM PDT. The company is expected to announce the iPhone 13 and Apple Watch Series 7. The 3rd generation AirPods and 9th generation iPad are also potential product announcements at the upcoming event.
As it has done many times, Apple is making it very easy for anyone to tune in and watch the special event on your iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, or any non-Apple device you may own.
How to watch
The first way to watch Tuesday's special event is through the Apple TV app. While the listing is not present on the TV app yet, the company usually begins to list it on the day of the event, so keep an eye out for it. In addition, the Apple TV app is available on a ton of devices, so you should be able to tune in on many of your favorite streaming devices.
Another way to watch the Apple Event is through the Apple Events website. Apple always makes its events, in addition to the TV app, available on its website so that those without access to the app still have a way to stream the event live. So, in addition to watching the event on the site, you can also hop over there now and either share it to social media, grab a link to the page, or add it to your calendar, so you don't forget to tune in on Tuesday!
The last way to watch Tuesday's event is through YouTube. Apple has been streaming all of its live events on YouTube for a few years now. It's an obvious move as YouTube is the dominant way to watch videos online and is especially popular for the tech community. In addition to watching it live, you can set a reminder to ensure you get notified when the event starts. The notification will come in the form of an email and a push notification if you have the YouTube app installed on your iPhone or iPad.
What if I miss the live event?
If you happen to miss the live event, you'll still be able to watch it through the TV app, the Apple Events website, and YouTube. Apple also commonly makes it available on Apple Podcasts. We'll make sure to post another article detailing how to watch the event once it's over!
