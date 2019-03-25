How to watch Apple's March event

It's that time once again, folks. Apple has sent out the invitations for a new event, this one to be held at the Steve Jobs Theater at Apple Park. Currently, it's rumored that the event will focus almost exclusively on Apple's new subscription services, one for news and magazines, and one for original TV and movie content.

Apple March 2019 Special Event Preview

Apple's March 2019 event will kick off at 10 am PDT/1 pm EDT on March 25, 2019.

Watching the live stream

Most of us won't be able to attend the event live and in person. But we do have a window into the event thanks to Apple's live stream, which it will once again provide so that everyone can get a look at Apple's latest announcements as they happen.

The live stream will be available through the web at Apple's event live stream page for all users on iPhone, iPad, and Mac running the latest version of Safari. Additionally, PC owners running Windows 10 will be able to watch using the current version of the Edge browser. Apple says that other platforms "may" be able to watch the stream if they're using the latest versions of Chrome or Firefox.

Finally, if you want to catch the event live on your Apple TV, you'll need to download the Apple Events app from the Apple TV App Store. Opening the app should take you right to this new event. Just press play around 10 am PDT, and the stream should start.

Follow along with iMore!

iMore's own Rene Ritchie and Lory Gil will be on the ground at the event, bringing you the latest on Apple's new announcements. If you want to follow along with their commentary, be sure to follow them on Twitter.

Finally, go ahead and bookmark our live events page to get more in-depth looks at Apple's new announcements.

iMore live events page

Remember, it's Monday, March 25 at 10 am PT/1 pm ET. We'll see you then.

