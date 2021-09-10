What you need to know
- 'Come From Away' is now streaming on Apple TV+.
- The musical tells the story of 7,000 passengers who get stranded during 9/11.
'Come From Away,' the beloved Broadway musical, has made its premiere on Apple TV+.
The musical, which tells the story of 7,000 passengers who find themselves standard in a small Canadian town during the September 11 terrorist attacks, is now available on Apple's streaming service. If you haven't seen the trailer yet, you can watch it below:
Gander, Newfoundland. US air travel is closed and 7,000 passengers find themselves in a small Canadian town with a big heart. Experience the Broadway musical Come From Away, premiering on Apple TV+ September 10
Tony Award winner Christopher Ashley, who directed the original Broadway production, is also directing the recorded performance for the Apple TV+. Irene Sankoff and David Hein, who wrote the original book, music, and lyrics, served as executive producers for the film.
"Come From Away" tells the story of 7,000 people stranded in the small town of Gander, Newfoundland after all flights into the US are grounded on September 11, 2001. As the people of Newfoundland graciously welcome the "come from aways" into their community in the aftermath, the passengers and locals alike process what's happened while finding love, laughter and new hope in the unlikely and lasting bonds that they forge.
The live performance of "Come From Away" was filmed this past May at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theater in New York City, where the Broadway production is staged, for an audience that included 9/11 survivors and front-line workers; and employed over 200 people including members of the Broadway crew, staff and creative teams.
'Come From Away' is now streaming worldwide on Apple TV+. The streaming service, in addition to being available on most Apple devices, is also available on many Smart TVs, streaming devices, and gaming consoles. You can even stream Apple TV+ through the web.
If you want to enjoy the Broadway production in the best quality possible, check out our list of the Best TVs for Apple TV 2021.
