"El Deafo," Apple's latest animated children's series, is now streaming on Apple TV+.

"El Deafo" follows perceptive young Cece (voiced by Finigan) as she loses her hearing and finds her inner superhero. Going to school and making new friends can be tough. Having to do both while wearing a bulky hearing aid on your chest? That takes superpowers! With a little help from her superhero alter ego El Deafo, Cece learns to embrace what makes her extraordinary.

The Apple Original series is executive produced and written by Will McRobb ("The Adventures of Pete & Pete," "Harriet the Spy"). Author Cece Bell executive produces and narrates the series. "El Deafo" is co-executive produced by Claire Finn for Lighthouse Studios and directed by Gilly Fogg ("Bob the Builder"), with Mike Andrews as composer and featuring original music by Katie Crutchfield of Waxahatchee.