What you need to know
- "El Deafo" is now streaming on Apple TV+.
- The animated series stars Lexi Finigan, Pamela Adlon, Jane Lynch, and Chuck Nice.
- The show tells the story of Cece who finds her inner superhero after losing her hearing.
"El Deafo," Apple's latest animated children's series, is now streaming on Apple TV+.
The new animated series follows the story of Cece (Finigan) who loses her hearing and finds her inner superhero.
"El Deafo" follows perceptive young Cece (voiced by Finigan) as she loses her hearing and finds her inner superhero. Going to school and making new friends can be tough. Having to do both while wearing a bulky hearing aid on your chest? That takes superpowers! With a little help from her superhero alter ego El Deafo, Cece learns to embrace what makes her extraordinary.
The Apple Original series is executive produced and written by Will McRobb ("The Adventures of Pete & Pete," "Harriet the Spy"). Author Cece Bell executive produces and narrates the series. "El Deafo" is co-executive produced by Claire Finn for Lighthouse Studios and directed by Gilly Fogg ("Bob the Builder"), with Mike Andrews as composer and featuring original music by Katie Crutchfield of Waxahatchee.
If you haven't seen the trailer for the new series, you can check it out below:
You can also listen to the soundtrack for the show on Apple Music:
Apple TV+ is available on your iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV through the Apple TV app. It is also available on the Fire TV, Xbox, Playstation, and Smart TVs. The service even streams through the Apple TV+ website.
"El Deafo" is streaming now on Apple TV+. If you want to experience the film in the best quality possible, check out our list of the Best TVs for Apple TV 2021.
