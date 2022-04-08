Back in March at the company's "Peek Performance" event, Apple announced that it was bringing live baseball to Apple TV+ with "Friday Night Baseball." That day is finally here.

The first games featured on "Friday Night Baseball" are streaming today, April 8. The games that will be available tonight are as follows:

New York Mets at Washington Nationals at 7 p.m. ET

Houston Astros at Los Angeles Angels at 9:30 p.m. ET

You can review the schedule so far on Apple's press release.

All of the games through June 24 will be available for free with no Apple TV+ subscription required. "Friday Night Baseball" on the service is available to customers in United States, Canada, Australia, Brazil, Japan, Mexico, Puerto Rico, South Korea, and the United Kingdom.

How to Watch

Apple TV+ is available on your iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV through the Apple TV app. It is also available on the Fire TV, Xbox, Playstation, and Smart TVs. The service even streams through the Apple TV+ website.

"Friday Night Baseball" is now streaming on Apple TV+. If you want to enjoy all of the games in the best quality possible, check out our list of the Best TVs for Apple TV 2022.