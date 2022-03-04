New episodes of "Central Park" are now streaming on Apple TV+.

Today, Apple has debuted three new episodes for the second season of its heartwarming animated series, with another five episodes to premiere weekly until the finale on April 8, 2022. The second season of "Central Park" continues to follow the Tillerman family as they attempt to live in and take care of the famous New York City park.

As season two of "Central Park" unfolds with eight new episodes, the Tillerman family continues to navigate living in and caring for the world's most famous park. Molly experiences the trials and tribulations of adolescence, Cole is challenged by a truly embarrassing moment at school, Paige continues to chase down the Mayor's corruption story, and Owen juggles managing the park, his staff, and his family all with a smile on his face. Meanwhile, Bitsy inches ever closer to her sinister goal of claiming Central Park as her own; with Helen by her side, eternally wondering whether she's made it into Bitsy's will. Every step of the way, we are guided along by our friendly, fumbling, fiddler narrator, Birdie.

