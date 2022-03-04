What you need to know
- New episodes for season two of "Central Park" are now streaming on Apple TV+.
- The series continues to follow the quirky and heartwarming story of the Tillerman family.
- Three new episodes are available now with the remaining five to premiere every week.
New episodes of "Central Park" are now streaming on Apple TV+.
Today, Apple has debuted three new episodes for the second season of its heartwarming animated series, with another five episodes to premiere weekly until the finale on April 8, 2022. The second season of "Central Park" continues to follow the Tillerman family as they attempt to live in and take care of the famous New York City park.
As season two of "Central Park" unfolds with eight new episodes, the Tillerman family continues to navigate living in and caring for the world's most famous park. Molly experiences the trials and tribulations of adolescence, Cole is challenged by a truly embarrassing moment at school, Paige continues to chase down the Mayor's corruption story, and Owen juggles managing the park, his staff, and his family all with a smile on his face. Meanwhile, Bitsy inches ever closer to her sinister goal of claiming Central Park as her own; with Helen by her side, eternally wondering whether she's made it into Bitsy's will. Every step of the way, we are guided along by our friendly, fumbling, fiddler narrator, Birdie.
If you haven't the teaser yet, you can check it out below:
Do you hear that? This animated musical comedy is heading back to the park. New episodes of Central Park return March 4 on Apple TV+.
How to Watch
Apple TV+ is available on your iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV through the Apple TV app. It is also available on the Fire TV, Xbox, Playstation, and Smart TVs. The service even streams through the Apple TV+ website.
New episodes for the second season of "Central Park" are streaming now on Apple TV+. If you want to experience it in the best quality possible, check out our list of the Best TVs for Apple TV 2021.
