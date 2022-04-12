The International Association of Privacy Professionals' annual Global Privacy Summit kicks off today and they nabbed a pretty huge keynote speaker.

Apple CEO Tim Cook will be giving the keynote speech at the privacy event this year. The IAPP had announced Cook's role at the event last week. According to the press release, Cook's speech will kick off the event at 9:00 AM EST.

The International Association of Privacy Professionals (IAPP), the largest and most comprehensive global information privacy community and resource, today announces Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, will headline this year's Global Privacy Summit. Cook's keynote will kick off the first full day of the Summit with remarks expected on April 12th at 9 A.M. EST. The session will be open to all in-person attendees and livestreamed via YouTube.

J. Trevor Hughes, IAPP President and CEO, called Cook a "leading and influential voice for the privacy community."

"Tim Cook is a leading and influential voice for the privacy community, especially as Apple remains a critical player in the broader environment in which the digital economy operates... We look forward to his contributions to the event's powerful dialogue on privacy and trust in the digital economy."

How to Watch

The event will be live-streamed on YouTube. If you want to watch Tim Cook's keynote speech at the event, you can check it out below. Since it is on YouTube, you can also set a reminder to be notified when the event does go live: