What you need to know
- The IAPP is hosting its Global Privacy Summit on Tuesday, April 12.
- Apple CEO Tim Cook is the headline keynote speaker for the event.
- Cook's speech is expected to kick off at 9:00 AM EST.
The International Association of Privacy Professionals' annual Global Privacy Summit kicks off today and they nabbed a pretty huge keynote speaker.
Apple CEO Tim Cook will be giving the keynote speech at the privacy event this year. The IAPP had announced Cook's role at the event last week. According to the press release, Cook's speech will kick off the event at 9:00 AM EST.
The International Association of Privacy Professionals (IAPP), the largest and most comprehensive global information privacy community and resource, today announces Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, will headline this year's Global Privacy Summit. Cook's keynote will kick off the first full day of the Summit with remarks expected on April 12th at 9 A.M. EST. The session will be open to all in-person attendees and livestreamed via YouTube.
J. Trevor Hughes, IAPP President and CEO, called Cook a "leading and influential voice for the privacy community."
"Tim Cook is a leading and influential voice for the privacy community, especially as Apple remains a critical player in the broader environment in which the digital economy operates... We look forward to his contributions to the event's powerful dialogue on privacy and trust in the digital economy."
How to Watch
The event will be live-streamed on YouTube. If you want to watch Tim Cook's keynote speech at the event, you can check it out below. Since it is on YouTube, you can also set a reminder to be notified when the event does go live:
IAPP CEO Trevor Hughes will introduce headline keynote, Apple CEO Tim Cook. Zahra Mosawi, the former commissioner of the Access to Information Commission of Afghanistan and European Commissioner for Justice Didier Reynders complete the session's keynote lineup.
The International Association of Privacy Professionals' annual Global Privacy Summit will take place from April 11th to 13th in Washington D.C.
