SharePlay, the feature that allows you to enjoy content remotely but in sync, has rolled out to another major app.

In an update earlier today, Hulu announced that it has added support for FaceTime's SharePlay feature on its iOS and iPadOS apps. Users of the apps are now able to watch television shows and movies in sync while on a FaceTime call with the iPhone and iPad.

In addition, the company has made it easier to change channels when watching Live TV:

In this release, we are helping spread the Hulu love by introducing SharePlay. With SharePlay, you can watch content from the Hulu streaming library in sync with friends and family over FaceTime. We also launched a feature allowing Live TV users to easily flip between channels during playback. Upgrade to the newest version of the app on your iPhone or iPad to try it out.

Hulu is the latest major app to add SharePlay support. The feature is already available for other entertainment apps like Apple TV, Disney+, HBO Max, Paramount+, and Showtime.

SharePlay for the Hulu app is available for iPhones running iOS 15.1 or later as well as iPads running iPadOS 15.1 or later.