What you need to know
- Hulu has added support for Apple's new SharePlay feature.
- The feature was rolled out for the iOS and iPadOS apps.
- Users can now watch shows and movies in sync over FaceTime.
SharePlay, the feature that allows you to enjoy content remotely but in sync, has rolled out to another major app.
In an update earlier today, Hulu announced that it has added support for FaceTime's SharePlay feature on its iOS and iPadOS apps. Users of the apps are now able to watch television shows and movies in sync while on a FaceTime call with the iPhone and iPad.
In addition, the company has made it easier to change channels when watching Live TV:
In this release, we are helping spread the Hulu love by introducing SharePlay. With SharePlay, you can watch content from the Hulu streaming library in sync with friends and family over FaceTime. We also launched a feature allowing Live TV users to easily flip between channels during playback. Upgrade to the newest version of the app on your iPhone or iPad to try it out.
Hulu is the latest major app to add SharePlay support. The feature is already available for other entertainment apps like Apple TV, Disney+, HBO Max, Paramount+, and Showtime.
SharePlay for the Hulu app is available for iPhones running iOS 15.1 or later as well as iPads running iPadOS 15.1 or later.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Review: Be picture perfect with Sonix's MagLink Pop Up Selfie Light
When it comes to taking the best selfies, you'd better have good lighting. This accessory from Sonix ensures that you always have studio lighting with you everywhere, thanks to magnets.
Oscar-winner 'CODA' is coming to UK cinemas from April 8
Apple TV+ is bringing Oscar winner 'CODA' to cinemas in the United Kingdom starting April 8, giving people the chance to watch the hugely popular movie on the big screen.
Apple TV+ series 'Bad Monkey' signs three new big-name cast members
The upcoming Apple TV+ show 'Bad Monkey' has signed three new cast members, according to a new report. The show, which is from Bill Lawrence of 'Ted Lasso' fame, will run for ten episodes and star Vince Vaughn.
Here are the best alternatives to Apple TV
Looking for an alternative to Apple TV? Whether you want different content or just don't want to spend as much, there are plenty of options.