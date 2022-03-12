Hulu + Live TV customers will soon be able to take advantage of unlimited cloud DVR storage without any additional fees, a press release confirms.

While Hulu is announcing the move now, it won't actually kick in until April 13. But once it does, subscribers to Hulu + Live TV will be able to enjoy unlimited cloud DVR, although it's notable that recordings will only be available for nine months after they were recorded.

Unlimited DVR will allow on-demand playback and fast-forwarding capabilities on recordings for up to 9 months. To date, Hulu + Live TV subscribers each received up to 50 hours of DVR storage, with an add-on option to upgrade to up to 200 hours for an additional monthly fee. Subscribers that previously purchased the Enhanced Cloud DVR add-on for $9.99 per month or Enhanced Cloud DVR + Unlimited Screens bundle add-on for $14.98 per month will transition to Unlimited DVR on April 13 and see a reduction in their monthly bills. New subscribers and existing subscribers that did not purchase any add-ons will automatically receive Unlimited DVR as part of their Hulu + Live TV subscription at no additional cost.

Those who already paid for access to enhanced cloud storage options will apparently see a reduction in their monthly subscription payments, something that will no doubt come as a nice surprise.

Hulu + Live TV gives people access to more than 80 different live channels as well as streaming content from Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+. Along with Apple TV+, it could be some of the best value in streaming right now.