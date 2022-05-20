People looking to add another streaming service to their collection are in luck — Hulu is now offering three months of its service for just $1 per month right now.

The new deal, which Hulu is now offering via its website, is part of the Nationa Streaming Day celebrations and will end May 27. After the first three months are done you'll be back to paying the standard $6.99 per month subscription. New and eligible returning subscribers can sign up for Hulu now.

So what will you get for your Hulu subscription? There's access to a streaming library with "thousands of TV episodes and movies" available on-demand, while "most new episodes" will also arrive on the same service the day after they air. Hulu Originals are also available, with content watchable on TVs, computers, streaking sticks, and more. You will gets ads though, but at $1 per month what did you really expect? Even Disney+ and Netflix are going the ad-supported route and you can bet they'll cost more than a dollar per month!

So what does Hulu get out of this? Basically, it gets subscribers. At a time when Netflix in particular is fighting to try to keep people around, Hulu wants to be able to add as many subscribers to its service as it can. While a ton of people won't hang around after that three-month discounted period, some will — and it'll probably be enough to make the whole thing worthwhile.

If you've yet to test Hulu out now might be a very good time to do it. Just remember to cancel your subscription if the catalog of content doesn't scratch an itch for you.

If you want to enjoy Hulu in style, be sure to check out our list of the best Apple TV deals on the market today.