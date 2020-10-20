Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity is the latest entry in the Legend of Zelda series and acts as both a pseudo-sequel to Hyrule Warriors, as well as a prequel to the events of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. In Age of Calamity, players get a chance to live through the events that destroyed Hyrule first-hand as Link joins forces with familiar faces to stop the calamity from happening. Joining Link on his new quest is a familiar foe, except this time, it's way cuter and not trying to kill Link. At least not yet, anyway. In Koei Tecmo's Tokyo Game Show 2020 preview of Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, the baby Guardian was revealed. Not much is known about how it functions, but the video offered a few interesting tidbits of information. Prime Day may have ended, but these 25 deals are still available now! What is it?

In the TGS game footage, Link stumbles upon a small dormant Guardian among some rubble, but fans of Breath of the Wild know that a Guardian is not to be messed with. Originally created by the Sheikah to battle Calamity Ganon, In Breath of the Wild, Guardians roam the ruined fields of Hyrule, lying in wait until an unsuspecting prey wanders into their sights. Guardians are one of the strongest foes you can encounter in Breath of the Wild, and a single laser bolt from one of them would make quick work of Link. Guardians come in different varieties as well — there are stalkers, scouts, and flying Guardians, each just as deadly as the last. From the footage we've seen so far, however, the baby Guardian doesn't seem hostile. It instead follows Link around and seems to be tied to the Sheikah Slate in some way. What does it do?