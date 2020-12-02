Hyrule Warriors Age Of Calamity HeroSource: iMore / Zackery Cuevas

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity is the latest action-packed entry in the Zelda series that explores the events that lead to the destruction of Hyrule in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Like Hyrule Warriors before it, Age of Calamity features many unlockable characters to mow down hordes of enemies with. If you're looking to unlock every character in Age of Calamity, look no further — we got you covered. Be warned: the following list will contain spoilers.

Save Hyrule again

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity

An action-packed romp through Hyrule.

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity is gorgeous and fun to play, but it's not without its flaws. It is, however, a worthy successor to Hyrule Warriors.

How to unlock all playable characters in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity

All playable characters in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity Link

Link Hyrule WarriorsSource: iMore / Zackery Cuevas

The hero of our journey charges headfirst into battle in Age of Calamity. You unlock him right away, after the completion of the first level of Chapter 1, titled The Battle of Hyrule Field.

Cyber Monday may be over but these Cyber Week deals are still alive

All playable characters in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity Impa

Impa Hyrule WarriorsSource: iMore / Zackery Cuevas

Impa appeared in Breath of the Wild as an elderly woman, but she appears in her prime and ready for battle in Age of Calamity. You will unlock the Royal Advisor after completing the first level of Chapter 1, titled The Battle of Hyrule Field.

All playable characters in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity Zelda

Hyrule Warriors ZeldaSource: iMore / Zackery Cuevas

The Princess of Hyrule and budding scientist joins the fray. She will become playable after you complete the second level of Chapter 1, titled Road to the Ancient Lab.

All playable characters in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity Mipha

Mipha Hyrule WarriorsSource: iMore / Zackery Cuevas

Mipha is the soft-spoken Zora Champion who has chosen to fight Calamity Ganon. She will become playable after completing the first level of Chapter 2, titled Mipha, the Zora Princess.

All playable characters in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity Daruk

Daruk Hyrule WarriorsSource: iMore / Zackery Cuevas

With a heart bigger than his head, the friendly Goron Hero Daruk is ready to roll into battle. He will become playable after completing the second level of Chapter 2, titled Daruk, the Goron Hero.

All playable characters in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity Revali

Revali Hyrule WarriorsSource: iMore / Zackery Cuevas

The Rito Champion Revali would never pass up the opportunity to show you up in battle. He will become playable after completing the third level of Chapter 2, titled Revali, the Rito Warrior.

All playable characters in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity Urbosa

Urbosa Hyrule WarriorsSource: iMore / Zackery Cuevas

The Gerudo Chief Urbosa lends her strength and her army to the fight against Calamity Ganon. She will become playable after completing the fourth level of Chapter 2, titled Urbosa, the Gerudo Chief.

All playable characters in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity Hestu

Hestu Hyrule WarriorsSource: iMore / Zackery Cuevas

Boom-shakalaka! Hestu, the dancing Korok, joins the fight against Calamity Ganon, maracas in tow. He will become playable after completing Chapter 3, Freeing Korok Forest.

All playable characters in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity Sidon

Sidon Hyrule WarriorsSource: iMore / Zackery Cuevas

Mipha's dear brother Sidon appears to aid his big sister when she's in need. Completing the second level of Chapter 2, titled Water and Fire, will unlock Sidon.

All playable characters in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity Yunobo

Yunobo Hyrule WarriorsSource: iMore / Zackery Cuevas

A descendant of Daruk himself, Yunobo joins the fight after completing the second level of Chapter 5, titled Water and Fire.

All playable characters in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity Teba

Teba Hyrule WarriorsSource: iMore / Zackery Cuevas

The Revali fanboy Teba travels back in time to aid the Champions in their fight against Calamity Ganon. He joins the fight after completing the third level of Chapter 5, titled Air and Lightning.

All playable characters in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity Riju

Riju Hyrule WarriorsSource: iMore / Zackery Cuevas

Riju and her pet Sand Seal, Patricia, travel through time to join the fight. She will become playable after completing the third level of Chapter 5, titled Air and Lightning.

All playable characters in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity Master Kohga

Master Kohga Hyrule WarriorsSource: iMore / Zackery Cuevas

The enemy of my enemy is my friend, or so the saying goes. Master Kohga, head of the Yiga Clan, will join the fight against Calamity Ganon after completing level 2 of Chapter 6, titled Each Step Like Thunder.

All playable characters in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity King Rhoam

King Rhoam Hyrule WarriorsSource: iMore / Zackery Cuevas

The King of Hyrule himself, King Rhoam, joins the fight against Calamity Ganon. He will unlock after you complete the first level of Chapter 7, titled The Great Plateau.

All playable characters in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity Great Fairies

Great Fairies Hyrule WarriorsSource: iMore / Zackery Cuevas

After completing the first level of Chapter 4, titled Akkala Tower, the side quest titled Offering Help on the Road will open up in the Gerudo Desert. Completing this will unlock three challenges across the map. Complete those, and one final challenge will unlock. Completing all four challenges will unlock Tera, Kaysa, Mija, and Cotera — the Great Fairies, all sharing a single flower bud.

All playable characters in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity Monk Maz Koshia

Master Maz Koshia Hyrule WarriorsSource: iMore / Zackery Cuevas

After completing the second level of Chapter 4, titled Destroy the Yiga Clan!, a quest will open in the Gerudo Desert called A Trial of Monsters. Completing this quest will unlock two others. Completing those will lead you to a duel with Monk Maz Koshia himself. Defeating him will add him to your roster.

All playable characters in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity Terrako

Terrako Hyrule WarriorsSource: Youtube @ MonkeyKingHero

The little Guardian suffers a fatal blow at the hands of Calamity Ganon, but with a little elbow grease, Terrako can be rebuilt and reborn. After completing the game, a bunch of new sidequests will unlock. One series of sidequest centers around collecting Terrako's parts. After you complete all of the necessary sidequests, you will unlock a special cutscene, and Terrako will join the fight.

All playable characters in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity Calamity Ganon

Calamity Ganon Hyrule WarriorsSource: Youtube @ BeardBear

Evil incarnate itself, Calamity Ganon is the last character to be unlocked in the game. To unlock him, you must complete the main campaign and rebuild Terrako. More sidequest and challenges will unlock, including a challenge in the Lanayru region titled Versus Calamity Ganon. The challenge is one of the hardest in the game — you have 12 minutes to defeat Astor, Harbinger Ganon, and Calamity Ganon. There are also no health item spawns, so be sure you enter the battle stocked full of apples to snack on. Defeat him in battle, and he will become playable.

The battle for Hyrule continues

Those are all of the characters available in the base game of Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity. Don't forget to use your amiibos to help make the grind for materials a little less tedious. We don't know if Nintendo has plans for DLC in the future, but as of right now, there's plenty of content to hack and slash your way through. Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity is just one of many great games available for the Nintendo Switch, and is sure to quench the thirst of Zelda fans as they patiently wait for the Breath of the Wild sequel.

Save Hyrule again

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity

An action-packed romp through Hyrule.

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity is gorgeous and fun to play, but it's not without its flaws. It is, however, a worthy successor to Hyrule Warriors.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.