Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity is the latest action-packed entry in the Zelda series that explores the events that lead to the destruction of Hyrule in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Like Hyrule Warriors before it, Age of Calamity features many unlockable characters to mow down hordes of enemies with. If you're looking to unlock every character in Age of Calamity, look no further — we got you covered. Be warned: the following list will contain spoilers.

How to unlock all playable characters in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity All playable characters in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity Link

The hero of our journey charges headfirst into battle in Age of Calamity. You unlock him right away, after the completion of the first level of Chapter 1, titled The Battle of Hyrule Field. All playable characters in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity Impa

Impa appeared in Breath of the Wild as an elderly woman, but she appears in her prime and ready for battle in Age of Calamity. You will unlock the Royal Advisor after completing the first level of Chapter 1, titled The Battle of Hyrule Field. All playable characters in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity Zelda

The Princess of Hyrule and budding scientist joins the fray. She will become playable after you complete the second level of Chapter 1, titled Road to the Ancient Lab. All playable characters in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity Mipha

Mipha is the soft-spoken Zora Champion who has chosen to fight Calamity Ganon. She will become playable after completing the first level of Chapter 2, titled Mipha, the Zora Princess. All playable characters in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity Daruk

With a heart bigger than his head, the friendly Goron Hero Daruk is ready to roll into battle. He will become playable after completing the second level of Chapter 2, titled Daruk, the Goron Hero. All playable characters in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity Revali

The Rito Champion Revali would never pass up the opportunity to show you up in battle. He will become playable after completing the third level of Chapter 2, titled Revali, the Rito Warrior. All playable characters in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity Urbosa

The Gerudo Chief Urbosa lends her strength and her army to the fight against Calamity Ganon. She will become playable after completing the fourth level of Chapter 2, titled Urbosa, the Gerudo Chief. All playable characters in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity Hestu

Boom-shakalaka! Hestu, the dancing Korok, joins the fight against Calamity Ganon, maracas in tow. He will become playable after completing Chapter 3, Freeing Korok Forest. All playable characters in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity Sidon

Mipha's dear brother Sidon appears to aid his big sister when she's in need. Completing the second level of Chapter 2, titled Water and Fire, will unlock Sidon. All playable characters in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity Yunobo

A descendant of Daruk himself, Yunobo joins the fight after completing the second level of Chapter 5, titled Water and Fire. All playable characters in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity Teba

The Revali fanboy Teba travels back in time to aid the Champions in their fight against Calamity Ganon. He joins the fight after completing the third level of Chapter 5, titled Air and Lightning. All playable characters in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity Riju

Riju and her pet Sand Seal, Patricia, travel through time to join the fight. She will become playable after completing the third level of Chapter 5, titled Air and Lightning. All playable characters in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity Master Kohga

The enemy of my enemy is my friend, or so the saying goes. Master Kohga, head of the Yiga Clan, will join the fight against Calamity Ganon after completing level 2 of Chapter 6, titled Each Step Like Thunder. All playable characters in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity King Rhoam

The King of Hyrule himself, King Rhoam, joins the fight against Calamity Ganon. He will unlock after you complete the first level of Chapter 7, titled The Great Plateau. All playable characters in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity Great Fairies

After completing the first level of Chapter 4, titled Akkala Tower, the side quest titled Offering Help on the Road will open up in the Gerudo Desert. Completing this will unlock three challenges across the map. Complete those, and one final challenge will unlock. Completing all four challenges will unlock Tera, Kaysa, Mija, and Cotera — the Great Fairies, all sharing a single flower bud. All playable characters in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity Monk Maz Koshia

After completing the second level of Chapter 4, titled Destroy the Yiga Clan!, a quest will open in the Gerudo Desert called A Trial of Monsters. Completing this quest will unlock two others. Completing those will lead you to a duel with Monk Maz Koshia himself. Defeating him will add him to your roster. All playable characters in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity Terrako

The little Guardian suffers a fatal blow at the hands of Calamity Ganon, but with a little elbow grease, Terrako can be rebuilt and reborn. After completing the game, a bunch of new sidequests will unlock. One series of sidequest centers around collecting Terrako's parts. After you complete all of the necessary sidequests, you will unlock a special cutscene, and Terrako will join the fight. All playable characters in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity Calamity Ganon