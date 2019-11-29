I've had my eye on the KitchenAid Artisan Design Series mixer for a very long time, but could not justify the price (at nearly $500, it's a darn expensive mixer). I love the way this mixer looks and I know KitchenAid makes top-quality kitchen appliances, so when it popped up today at just $240, I literally couldn't resist. I mean, it's still kinda pricy, but half-off is hard to beat.

Make your friends and family think you're a winner on the Great British Baking Show with this beautiful mixer.

Your kitchen will look so much better with a KitchenAid.

I picked the Azure Blue model because it works great with my kitchen colors, but that Apple Red design is striking and the Sugar Pearl silver works with any kitchen decor.

The Artisan Design series comes with a 5-quart glass bowl, a flat beater, a dough hook, and a wire whip. KitchenAid also makes about a dozen additional mixer attachments that you can add to your collection after you've gotten over the wallet shrink of the initial purchase (even at half off, it's still a heavy investment). Attachments range from meat grinders to pasta makers.

There are also 10 different speed settings, so you can slowly kneed your bread or whip up a fluffy meringue. The bowl also has a locking mechanism, which keeps your ingredients from flying out due to accidental slippage.

So if, like me, you couldn't bring yourself to buy the nearly $500 KitchenAid mixer, today's your lucky day. At about 50% off, you can finally justify this luxury investment.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.