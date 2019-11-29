If you've been quietly watching from the sidelines as Instant Pots have grown in popularity, now is probably the best time to jump on board. These appliances have never been cheaper, especially on Black Friday. The product mentioned below is the one that finally convinced me to make a purchase.

Time will tell whether this non-cook ditches Door Dash in the new year.

Instant Pot Smart WiFi 8-in-1

Most Instant Pots on the market promise 7-in-1 functionality, which includes operating as a pressure and slow cooker, rice cooker, yogurt maker, saute/searing pan, steamer, and food warmer. This model takes it a step further by working as a cake maker. There's also built-in Wi-Fi, so you can control the appliance from your iOS and Android devices and also with Amazon Alexa.

The free Instant Pot app offers more than 1,000 recipes for any cuisine to get you started on your new culinary adventure.

As noted, I'm not much of a cook. Despite this, I'm going to try to become one by taking the plunge with this Instant Pot that's current available for much less than normal. You better hurry, however. Deals like this don't last for long.