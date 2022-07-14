Most people would argue that the Logitech MX Master range of input devices are among the best on the planet, and they might be right. Their extra buttons, special features like custom gestures, and long battery life make them popular. But they're just so .... big. But there's an answer in the form of another Logitech. I'm talking about the Logitech MX Anywhere 2S, a mouse that can be had today for just $47.97.

This mouse has much of what its bigger sibling has to offer but in a smaller package. Logitech and others might call it a laptop mouse, but that really just means that it's smaller than the monster that is the MX Master. I've tried those devices and they're just too big for my admittedly small hands. The Anywhere range, though? They're much more my size and being able to get some great features in the process makes the deal even better.

So what does the MX Anywhere 2S have to offer? Kicking things off is that 4,000 DPI Darkfield sensor. That name doesn't tell you a great deal, but in practice it means that this mouse can be used on almost any surface and at any angle. Got a glass desk that no other mouse will work on without an ugly mouse pad? This thing will happily do its thing, as if by magic.

Speaking of magic, can we talk about the elephant in the room? Apple's Magic Mouse is, to put it bluntly, terrible. It's too low, too slow, severely lacking in buttons and that Lightning port is criminal. Oh, speaking of which, the Logitech MX Anywhere 2S charges using USB. And you can charge it while you're using it. Revolutionary, I know. That that you'll need to charge very often because Logitech says this thing lasts for up to 70 days on a single charge. I've found that to be pretty spot on as well.

Moving on, the Anywhere 2S features "hyper fast scrolling" which just means it can whiz through web pages and PDFs like a flash when you need it to. There's also a more precise scrolling option, too.

All of that makes this a great addition to any desk. This thing has plenty of buttons, looks great, and is now available with 20% off. What's not to like?

Small hands rejoice

Logitech MX Anywhere 2S mouse | $47.97 at Amazon The Logitech MX Master might be cool, but it's massive and my hands definitely aren't. If that sounds like you, saving 20% on the smaller MX Anywhere 2S would be a great way to round out this year's Prime Day. $47.97 at Amazon

Prime Day is over, but the deals are still rolling in! Make sure you keep your eyes peeled right here for some of the best Apple Prime Day deals on the internet.