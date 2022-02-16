Three more cast members are joining "The Mosquito Coast" for its second season.

As reported by Deadline, Natalia Cordova-Buckley, Ian Hart, and Ariyon Bakare have all signed on to star in the second season of "The Mosquito Coast." According to the report, all three will serve as season two regulars.

The series, which stars Justin Theroux, Melissa George, Logan Polish, and Gabriel Bateman, follows the story of an inventor who flees with his family to Mexico after being chased by the United States government.

Cordova-Buckley most recently appeared in the third season of FX's Mayans M.C. and the CBS series Coyote. She is most notably known for her portrayal of one of the rare Latina superheroes, Elena "Yo-Yo" Rodriguez, in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Bakare most recently portrayed Lord Boreal in HBO's His Dark Materials and Ligur in Amazon's Good Omens. Other notable credits include Carnival Row, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, and The Amazing Maurice. Hart previously appeared in three episodes of The Mosquito Coast in the role of William Lee. He is most notably known for his portrayal of Professor Quirrell in the Harry Potter franchise. Other credits include Finding Neverland, Mary Queen of Scots, and Escape from Pretoria.

Apple originally announced that the series would get a second season in June of last year but it's currently unclear when the second season of "The Mosquito Coast" will premiere on Apple TV+. If you want to ensure you can watch the first and second season in the best quality possible, check out our list of the Best TVs for Apple TV 2022.