What you need to know
- The new cast members are joining "The Mosquito Coast" on Apple TV+.
- Natalia Cordova-Buckley, Ian Hart, and Ariyon Bakare have all signed on for the second season.
- It's currently unclear when the second season will premiere.
Three more cast members are joining "The Mosquito Coast" for its second season.
As reported by Deadline, Natalia Cordova-Buckley, Ian Hart, and Ariyon Bakare have all signed on to star in the second season of "The Mosquito Coast." According to the report, all three will serve as season two regulars.
The series, which stars Justin Theroux, Melissa George, Logan Polish, and Gabriel Bateman, follows the story of an inventor who flees with his family to Mexico after being chased by the United States government.
Cordova-Buckley most recently appeared in the third season of FX's Mayans M.C. and the CBS series Coyote. She is most notably known for her portrayal of one of the rare Latina superheroes, Elena "Yo-Yo" Rodriguez, in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
Bakare most recently portrayed Lord Boreal in HBO's His Dark Materials and Ligur in Amazon's Good Omens. Other notable credits include Carnival Row, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, and The Amazing Maurice.
Hart previously appeared in three episodes of The Mosquito Coast in the role of William Lee. He is most notably known for his portrayal of Professor Quirrell in the Harry Potter franchise. Other credits include Finding Neverland, Mary Queen of Scots, and Escape from Pretoria.
Apple originally announced that the series would get a second season in June of last year but it's currently unclear when the second season of "The Mosquito Coast" will premiere on Apple TV+. If you want to ensure you can watch the first and second season in the best quality possible, check out our list of the Best TVs for Apple TV 2022.
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
What makes Nintendo Switch Online still worth buying in 2022?
If you're new to the Nintendo Switch scene, or if you're longing to play games with friends around the world, this review outlines everything you need to decide whether Nintendo Switch Online is a service worth paying for.
How to download macOS Monterey 12.3 public beta 3 to your Mac
Are you ready to take the next version of macOS out for a spin? Here's how to install the public beta of macOS Monterey on your computer.
Review — Voice of Cards: The Forsaken Maiden plays its cards right
In the unexpected sequel to The Isle Dragon Roars, Voice of Cards: The Forsaken Maiden builds on the proverbial deck dealt by the first game.
Catch up with the latest Apple TV+ shows with the best streaming devices
Binge watch the latest season of Ted Lasso and so much more with the best streaming devices that support the Apple TV app.