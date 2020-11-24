Soundbars make TV entertainment even better by creating room-filling home theater experiences at various price points. For Black Friday, you can find great deals on Polk Audio soundbars and Denon speakers.

Entry-point Polk Audio Signa S2 Move beyond TV show The low-profile Signa S2 universal TV soundbar is budget-priced for the holidays. Works with 4K and HD TV's so you can watch your favorite shows with exceptional contrast and clarity. Includes HDMI cable for quick and easy setup.

$139 at Best Buy

Normally priced at $200, the Signa S2 includes five powerful full-range drivers that deliver rich sound and deep bass. Polk's Voice Adjust technology and Dolby Digital Decoding maximizes the sound clarity and reduces voice delays.

Compatible with most TVs, this soundbar is easy to set up and features Polk's Voice Adjust and SDA surround sound technologies with 5.1 Dolby Digital decoding. Stream your favorite music through Bluetooth and Google Home Chromecast for audio. The one-button Night Mode lowers the bass and increases Voice Adjust delivering clear dialogue without raising the master volume.

Available at $200 off, the Polk MagniFi Max SR high-performance home theater soundbar is optimized to make movies, TV, video games, and music come to life. At just over 2-inches tall, the soundbar can easily fit under your TV without blocking its remote sensor. With two keyhole slots coupled, the unit can also be mounted to any flat surface, offering various placement options.

The DP-300F has been designed with heavier base construction for reduced vibration and performance. The all-new tonearm has a removable headshell making cartridge replacement simple. The DP-300F includes a built-in phono equalizer to connect the player to an integrated amp or receiver that does not have its own phono input.

Enjoy your music in any room of your house, and group other products with HEOS Built-in such as AV receivers, Hi-Fi systems, soundbars, and speakers to fill your whole home with music. With a dynamic tweeter and powerful mid-bass driver, enjoy the accurate, room-filling sound without sacrificing the space needed for a full Hi-Fi system. Play music from your favorite online streaming services like Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music HD, Pandora, TIDAL, and more, or play music stored on your phone or network via Wi-Fi, AirPlay 2, or Bluetooth.

Time to relax Denon Home 250 Stream your favorites For all music needs, online or offline. FOR ALL YOUR MUSIC NEEDS - ONLINE OR OFFLINE – USB, Network support with a wide range of wireless connections let you connect this smart and sleek speaker to any AV receiver, soundbar, network player, or additional speakers for incredible stereo sound

$400 at Best Buy

The Denon Home 250 features (2) dynamic 0.75" tweeters, (2) 4" bass drivers, a 5.25" passive radiator, and sound master tuning. The Denon Home 250 gives you clear highs & deep lows for exceptional sound quality from a single speaker.