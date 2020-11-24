Soundbars make TV entertainment even better by creating room-filling home theater experiences at various price points. For Black Friday, you can find great deals on Polk Audio soundbars and Denon speakers.
Entry-point
Polk Audio Signa S2
Move beyond TV show
The low-profile Signa S2 universal TV soundbar is budget-priced for the holidays. Works with 4K and HD TV's so you can watch your favorite shows with exceptional contrast and clarity. Includes HDMI cable for quick and easy setup.
Normally priced at $200, the Signa S2 includes five powerful full-range drivers that deliver rich sound and deep bass. Polk's Voice Adjust technology and Dolby Digital Decoding maximizes the sound clarity and reduces voice delays.
Compact and powerful
Polk Audio MagniFi Mini Home Theater Surround Sound Bar
So much sound
Don't let the ultra-compact design fool you; the Polk Audio MagniFi Mini packs a punch even with its small size.
Compatible with most TVs, this soundbar is easy to set up and features Polk's Voice Adjust and SDA surround sound technologies with 5.1 Dolby Digital decoding. Stream your favorite music through Bluetooth and Google Home Chromecast for audio. The one-button Night Mode lowers the bass and increases Voice Adjust delivering clear dialogue without raising the master volume.
Get it all
Polk Audio MagniFi Max SR
Everything you need
Includes an 8-inch ported wireless subwoofer and sound speakers for more dynamic and lifelike sound.
Available at $200 off, the Polk MagniFi Max SR high-performance home theater soundbar is optimized to make movies, TV, video games, and music come to life. At just over 2-inches tall, the soundbar can easily fit under your TV without blocking its remote sensor. With two keyhole slots coupled, the unit can also be mounted to any flat surface, offering various placement options.
Old becomes new
Denon DP-300F Fully Automatic Analog Turntable
Rediscover your passion
The turntable is made of rigid diecast aluminum to produce uniform rotation for smooth flutter free operation.
The DP-300F has been designed with heavier base construction for reduced vibration and performance. The all-new tonearm has a removable headshell making cartridge replacement simple. The DP-300F includes a built-in phono equalizer to connect the player to an integrated amp or receiver that does not have its own phono input.
Whole-home speaker
Denon Home 150
Great wireless sound
The Denon Home 150 plays all your music wirelessly with the great sound you expect from Denon.
Enjoy your music in any room of your house, and group other products with HEOS Built-in such as AV receivers, Hi-Fi systems, soundbars, and speakers to fill your whole home with music. With a dynamic tweeter and powerful mid-bass driver, enjoy the accurate, room-filling sound without sacrificing the space needed for a full Hi-Fi system. Play music from your favorite online streaming services like Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music HD, Pandora, TIDAL, and more, or play music stored on your phone or network via Wi-Fi, AirPlay 2, or Bluetooth.
Time to relax
Denon Home 250
Stream your favorites
For all music needs, online or offline. FOR ALL YOUR MUSIC NEEDS - ONLINE OR OFFLINE – USB, Network support with a wide range of wireless connections let you connect this smart and sleek speaker to any AV receiver, soundbar, network player, or additional speakers for incredible stereo sound
The Denon Home 250 features (2) dynamic 0.75" tweeters, (2) 4" bass drivers, a 5.25" passive radiator, and sound master tuning. The Denon Home 250 gives you clear highs & deep lows for exceptional sound quality from a single speaker.
Perfection
Denon Home 350
So much to hear
Set up your Home 350 over a Wi-Fi network and an app to enjoy a seamless multi-room listening experience with the same song playing throughout the home or different ones in every room.
Save $100 on this useful speaker that offers six built-in high-performance drivers. The Denon Home 350 speaker delivers spacious, detailed sound even in a large space, like your family room. And you can use this wireless powered speaker with a variety of sources. Stream from your smartphone with Bluetooth, or access your favorite online music services via Wi-Fi.
The deals offered here won't last long! If you're looking to save some cash on soundbars or home speakers, now is the time to do so during the Black Friday unofficial holiday.
If you are looking for even more savings, don't forget to check out the other amazing Black Friday deals that we've found so far, including Black Friday Apple deals!
