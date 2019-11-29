If you're looking for a pair of wireless headphones, Black Friday is a great time to get them. AirPods are perhaps the single best product lineup that Apple has produced in a few years, and right now, you can get the AirPods with Wireless Charging case for $154.99 .

The current iteration of Apple's standard line of AirPods, feature support for "Hey Siri" and improved wireless connections thanks to the new H1 chip. Lacks the noise cancelling or new design of AirPods Pro, but a lot cheaper.

While AirPods Pro might be the current rage, for those that don't like in-ear headphones, or who don't want to spend the money on the Pro model, Apple's standard AirPods are still a great pick. They pack the same H1 chip, so there's support for "Hey Siri," and wireless connections are better than with first-generation AirPods thanks to Bluetooth 5.0 support.

AirPods also have the same battery life, up to five hours, that AirPods Pro have. In fact, battery life could be a little better, as the Noise Control features are known to eat a bit more battery on the Pro.

As the name implies, the Wireless Charge Case that comes with these AirPods allows you to charge the case without plugging it in. Just set it down on a wireless charger and it'll fill up, insuring that your AirPods have power available whenever you need it.

AirPods continue to be a popular item, so you're going to want to get your order in before those shipping times start to slip.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.