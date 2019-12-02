I'll be totally honest, signing up for another streaming service does not excite me right now. And while my family is all about that Disney life, a lot of the movies and shows on its new streaming service I already own on DVD. Unlike Netflix, where seeing a physical release is super rare, Disney has been a part of our lives in every possible format for as long as I've been alive. And until I see more than one original series or movie on the platform that excites me, I wasn't sure this was something I wanted to invest in.

Over the holiday weekend, that changed. And now that Disney Plus is up for a super sweet $5 per month Cyber Monday deal, I am real happy I waited to pick this service up.

An amazing offer Disney+ It's time to start binge-watching all of the new originals, classic TV series, and movies on Disney+. You could pay for the service monthly, which would cost you $84 a year, or pay $60 today to get access for a full year. The choice seems simple! $59.99 $84.00 $24 off See at Disney+

I grew up on cheesy Christmas movies. Miracle on 34th Street, Scrooged, Babes in Toyland, and so many others were part of a regular rotation at my Aunt's house. I have a soft spot in my heart for these films, and a lot of the newer Christmas stories don't really scratch that itch for me. Disney Plus has an exclusive Christmas Movie, Noelle, with Bill Hader and Anna Kendrick, and I watched it after Thanksgiving with my family. It was perfect, the right blend of comedy and Christmas magic that made me feel like I was back on my Aunt's couch on Christmas Day. It really made me feel good, and was the final straw for me to really take a deeper look at what is happening with this Disney Plus thing.

Right now, thanks to Cyber Monday, Disney plus is $5 per month if you pay for the whole year up front. That's a cup of hot chocolate each month for me, which more than justifies having access to the massive mountain of things this service offers. And while I had originally shrugged off the service for all of the stuff I had already bought, there are tons of things here from when I was a teenager that I had totally forgotten about. It's a lot of fun to take this trip into my past, especially now that I have my sister to share it with.

If you've been on the fence about Disney Plus, you should give this a shot. I did, and couldn't be happier.