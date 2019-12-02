I'm not recommending anyone switches from iPhone. I still think Apple makes the best phone on the market, but I know that people are starting to consider leaving the Apple ecosystem to see whether the grass is greener on the other side of the fence. If you're considering Android, my personal pick for switching is the Pixel 4 or Pixel 4 XL .

Google's Pixel phone almost has that Apple aesthetic. So if you're switching from iPhone, it's the best transition phone option. At $200 off, you're not spending as much to test the waters of the other camp.

I've always been a fan of the Pixel phones, and this year, Google seems to have gotten a lot closer to making a serious competitor for the iPhone. It's still got a few issues (painfully short battery life, for example) but some of its best features, like Night Sight, are considered even better than the iPhone to some people. It's got some crazy new technology that will only get more impressive over time, and honestly, might end up in future iPhones. Quick Gestures, for example, which let you do things like skip songs and silence alarms just by waving your hand above the screen. Literal no-touch screen.

So, if you're considering jumping ship (no judgment, you do you), I think the Pixel 4 or Pixel 4 XL is the best transition phone for anyone leaving the Apple ecosystem. At $200 off, the price is definitely more justifiable for taking a risk.

