We know that many of you will be picking up your first Nintendo Switch sytem during Cyber Monday. First off, we're super excited for you! The Nintendo Switch has proven to be a fun gaming system that you can take anywhere. Additionally, there's an impressive library of exclusive Switch games out there to really make purchasing this system worth it. The big question many of you will have is whether you should get the original Nintendo Switch or the smaller Nintendo Switch Lite. Here are some tips for knowing which of these systems you should get, as well as suggestions for the accessories you should purchase with it. Nintendo Switch vs. Nintendo Switch Lite

It can be hard deciding between the Switch and the Switch Lite. Afterall, they're both impressive and work beautifully. If you are on a budget, the smaller Switch console's price point might make it a better option for you, however, the larger Switch offers more versatility. You can play it on the go in handheld mode, slip the Joy-Cons off and play in table-top mode, or slide it into the Dock to play on your TV. If you're mainly going to play handheld, single-player games go with the Switch Lite. If you want to play multiplayer games as well as single-player games, choose the larger Switch. In case you didn't know it, an updated version of the larger Switch, often referred to as the Switch V2, released earlier this year. The main difference between this version and the original is that the battery can last up to 50% longer. If you're specifically wanting to purchase the new Switch, you should note that the original Switch is sold in a white box whereas the new one is sold in a red box. Which games to purchase There are tons of games on sale this Cyber Monday. To help you out, we've rounded up the best deals in one place. Check them out if you're interested: The Best Nintendo Switch games on sale for Cyber Monday. Accessories every Switch needs

Whenever someone purchases a new Switch there are at least three accessories they should buy with it: A screen protector, a carrying case, and a microSD card. A screen protector: Just like when you buy a new phone, you want to keep that expensive screen safe from scratches and drops. I personally recommend getting either the amFilm glass screen protector for Switch or Switch Lite as these feel great to the touch and are easier to install without getting bubbles. Additionally, if you're picking up a Switch for a child, you'll feel better protecting the screen from sticky fingers. A carrying case: Since the Switch is so portable, every gamer needs to have a carrying case to safely tote it around. I personally prefer hardshell cases that offer a storage section with a zipper like this Fintie case for the Switch or this ButterFox case for the Switch Lite. The hardshell protects your system from drops and bumps while the zippered pocket allows you to carry accessories like cables and Joy-Cons around without the risk of them falling out. A microSD card: On its own, the Switch and the Switch Lite only have 32GB of internal storage. That's really not that much. If you're planning on playing a handful of games you will need a microSD card to provide space for downloads, screenshots, and save data. For those of you who plan on playing several games, I personally recommend this SanDisk 128GB card. I use this memory card in my own Switch and I've been able to play dozens of games with it. If you don't need that much space, I recommend you go with this Samsung 64GB card. To be safe, stick to trusted sellers and trusted brands when purchasing a microSD card. The Nintendo Switch bundle

Target and a few other retailers are offering a Cyber Monday bundle deal where you get the original Nintendo Switch and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. The thing you should note is that this bundle sells the old Nintendo Switch rather than the new one that offers up to 50% more battery life. We're not telling you to stay away from this deal, but you should be aware that this is the case. Happy deal shopping! Now that you know more about the Switch, Switch Lite, and both systems' respective accessories, you can go hunting for the best deals to fit your Nintendo gaming needs. Just remember that if a deal seems too good to be true, then it probably isn't safe. Protect your wallet by sticking with trusted sellers and trusted brands while shopping this Cyber Monday. Most importantly, enjoy your new Switch!

