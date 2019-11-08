So, my Instant Pot has died. Okay, so maybe it hasn't quite died, but it's on its last legs. Okay, so maybe not quite on it's last, last legs, but I've had it forever and I really, really, want a shiny new one that does all of the things. I have had visions of myself in the kitchen over the Holidays producing dish after dish of amazing pressure cooked wonders from my magnificent new Instant Pot as my friends and family gasp in amazement.

Instant Pot has a new top-of-the-range model out, the Instant Pot Duo Evo Plus and I've decided that Black Friday might well be the perfect time to pick one up...

What's so special about the Instant Pot Duo Evo Plus?

Oh, I'm so glad you asked. Well, the Instant Pot Duo Evo Plus is the latest and greatest pressure cooker from the iconic brand. While there is nothing wrong with previous Instant Pot models, the new 10-in-1 device has some really nifty functionality I'm especially excited about.

Boasting over 20 improvements, the Duo Evo Plus cooks up to 70% faster thanks to a 1400 watt heating element, cools down quicker thanks to new tech, and has 48 customizable presets for super simple meal prep. This updated model also gets a new "EasySeal" lid, which automatically sets to a sealing position when it's closed.

There's a new stainless steel inner pot that has a flat bottom that you can use on whatever kind of hob you have; gas, electric, and induction, and afterward (excited voice) it can go in the dishwasher.

If I opt for the 8-quart model, with this bad boy on my side, I can cook for eight people using the Evo Duo Plus as a pressure cooker, sous vide, saute pan, slow cooker, rice cooker, food warmer, yogurt maker, cake maker, stockpot and steamer.