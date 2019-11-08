So, my Instant Pot has died. Okay, so maybe it hasn't quite died, but it's on its last legs. Okay, so maybe not quite on it's last, last legs, but I've had it forever and I really, really, want a shiny new one that does all of the things. I have had visions of myself in the kitchen over the Holidays producing dish after dish of amazing pressure cooked wonders from my magnificent new Instant Pot as my friends and family gasp in amazement.
Instant Pot has a new top-of-the-range model out, the Instant Pot Duo Evo Plus and I've decided that Black Friday might well be the perfect time to pick one up...
What's so special about the Instant Pot Duo Evo Plus?
Oh, I'm so glad you asked. Well, the Instant Pot Duo Evo Plus is the latest and greatest pressure cooker from the iconic brand. While there is nothing wrong with previous Instant Pot models, the new 10-in-1 device has some really nifty functionality I'm especially excited about.
Boasting over 20 improvements, the Duo Evo Plus cooks up to 70% faster thanks to a 1400 watt heating element, cools down quicker thanks to new tech, and has 48 customizable presets for super simple meal prep. This updated model also gets a new "EasySeal" lid, which automatically sets to a sealing position when it's closed.
There's a new stainless steel inner pot that has a flat bottom that you can use on whatever kind of hob you have; gas, electric, and induction, and afterward (excited voice) it can go in the dishwasher.
If I opt for the 8-quart model, with this bad boy on my side, I can cook for eight people using the Evo Duo Plus as a pressure cooker, sous vide, saute pan, slow cooker, rice cooker, food warmer, yogurt maker, cake maker, stockpot and steamer.
So, what's the plan to grab a bargain?
Patience, padawan. No, not really. Vigilance. And signing up to notifications and alerts to see if the Evo Duo Plus' price drops over the Black Friday period. Tools like CamelCamelCamel and Keepa let you set up price drop alerts for specific products on Amazon and will show you the history of the pricing for that product.
Instant Pot products are also available at Walmart, Target, Kohls, Macy's, Williams Sonoma and Best Buy, so I'll be keeping an eye on those retailers to see the Black Friday deals available. I'm also making sure I'm signed up to relevant mailing lists from those major retailers, too, as well as liking Instant Pot's Facebook page.
But, consider this...
While I've got my heart set on a Duo Evo Plus pressure cooker, it's worth noting that when a manufacturer brings out a latest-and-greatest version of a best-selling product, other models further down the food chain can see some significant price drops.
If you're just looking to get into the world of pressure cooking, or need to upgrade your current model, and you don't need the bells and whistles of the top-of-the-range model, do research "lesser" versions from the same product line. And, if you keep an eye on Black Friday deals and incentives, you could really grab yourself an absolute bargain.
Good luck with your Black Friday bargain hunting! I'm keeping my fingers crossed for a great deal on my dream pressure cooker. In the meantime, I might take a look at what kind of Instant Pot accessories will help that Queen-of-Christmas-Cookery dream come true...
