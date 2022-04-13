Amazon's IMDb TV has another name change under its belt. The ad-based video-on-demand (AVOD) service originally launched as IMDb Freedive in 2019 before being renamed to the IMDb TV we all know. That's old hat, though. Say hello to Amazon Freevee.

Yes, that's really what it's called — we're a bit late for April 1st!

The move name change is also part of an expansion, reports Variety. Having originally launched in the United States before expanding to the United Kingdom, Freevee is now coming to Germany.

While far from one of the biggest streamers around, Freevee content can be accessed via the Amazon Prime Video app on Apple hardware. It plays host to original content that will reportedly increase by 70% this year.

Upcoming original series include "Bosch: Legacy," a spinoff of Amazon Prime Video's "Bosch"; home design series "Hollywood Houselift with Jeff Lewis"; "Sprung," a comedy from Greg Garcia; Australian crime drama "Troppo"; and "High School," a scripted series adapted by Clea DuVall from musicians Sara Quin and Tegan Quin's memoir of the same name. Amazon has also greenlit "Primo," a coming-of-age comedy from Michael Schur and Shea Serrano; and "On Call," a half-hour procedural drama from Dick Wolf. Additional greenlights will be announced during a NewFronts presentation on May 2. And on the film side, Freevee will produce "Love Accidentally," a workplace rom-com starring Brenda Song and Aaron O'Connell.

The Freevee service currently offers the popular Alex Rider show and a growing collection of content will surely make it more popular. Being free helps, although those ads are definitely going to be an annoyance for some people.