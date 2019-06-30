Public betas are here already! Lory Gil and Rene Ritchie have all the details, including why you probably don't want to try them out just yet. But if you do, they're here to help you do it the smart way. They have an exclusive scoop on Apple Card.

The big bombshell this week is that Jony Ive is leaving Apple later this year to form his own design studio. Apple will become one of his primary clients, but how much of his influence will we continue to see in Apple's products going forward?

Finally, Lory and Rene talk about Wizards Unite and how different (and more complex) it is compared to Pokémon Go.

