Public betas are here already! Lory Gil and Rene Ritchie have all the details, including why you probably don't want to try them out just yet. But if you do, they're here to help you do it the smart way. They have an exclusive scoop on Apple Card.
The big bombshell this week is that Jony Ive is leaving Apple later this year to form his own design studio. Apple will become one of his primary clients, but how much of his influence will we continue to see in Apple's products going forward?
Finally, Lory and Rene talk about Wizards Unite and how different (and more complex) it is compared to Pokémon Go.
- Jony Ive retires from Apple
- Tim Cook to Apple Employees on Jony Ive's departure | iMore
- Apple to move Mac Pro production to China
- Apple Music subscribership up to 60 million
Public beta stuff: - iOS 13 public beta: The ultimate guide | iMore - iPadOS 13 public beta: The ultimate guide | iMore - macOS Catalina public beta: The ultimate guide | iMore tvOS 13 public beta: The ultimate guide | iMore - Apple increases its self-driving department
